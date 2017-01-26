Preliminary selectmen’s budget for 2017-18 fiscal year shows 1.3% increase

Darien’s budget season is now officially underway as the Board of Selectmen began their deliberations this week. Town Administrator Kate Buch introduced the town’s preliminary budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year on Tuesday, proposing an expenditure budget of about $47.4 million, an increase of about 1.3%.

The selectmen expect the budget to decrease as they continue their deliberation process, and warned that the early figures are not final. Bonds for ongoing town initiatives, such as the Department of Public Works new garage, and the purchase of land at Ox Ridge Hunt Club, were the largest factor in the spending increase. Additionally, the town has committed to hiring new employees to establish a civilian dispatch program.

The Selectmen’s budget makes up about a quarter of Darien’s overall budget while the town’s education budget comprises roughly two-thirds of expenses. Superintendent Dan Brenner proposed a budget of $95.8 million to the Board of Education earlier this month, representing an increase of 2.08 percent. The remaining budget funding goes towards the town’s debt service.

Based on the two sides of the proposed 17-18 budget, Buch projected a mill rate of 16.4, up from 15.77. That number is very much subject to change however, as the town expects to approve a new grand list next week, impacting the town’s overall property value. The mill rate determines the amount of property tax residents pay each year and is determined based on the budget and the town’s grand list. Based on the existing numbers, a cut of at least $83,570 will be needed order to impact the mill rate by .01.

The Selectmen began deliberations Wednesday night, starting a department by department review of the budget. Buch thanked Finance Director Jennifer Charneski and the town’s department heads in their role in delivering the budget while restraining operational costs. For the third consecutive year the town is expecting an increase of just over one percent for operational costs.

New capital projects planned for the upcoming year include building upgrades for town hall, the Board of Education building and the Noroton Heights Fire Department. The town will also continue to fund sidewalk replacements and paving as well replacement vehicles and equipment for the town’s police and fire departments.

Buch described the town’s increase in spending as an investment in future resources. Darien is expected to see major redevelopment in the coming years and Buch said the town should be ready to handle the increased demand in services.

“The growth we are seeing through redevelopment will bring increased revenues in future years, through permit fees to start and later through taxes,” Buch said on Tuesday. “To enable the growth, the Town must expend some of its resources to ensure that the projects meet appropriate codes and regulations.”

Both the Board of Education and Board of Selectmen will continue their deliberations through February, with multiple meetings each week. The two budgets will be delivered to the Board of Finance for an additional round of review in March. Once approved, the budget will require a vote from the town’s Representative Town Meeting to go into effect.

A full schedule of all town meetings can be found at DarienCT.gov.