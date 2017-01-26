Darien Times

Letter: Darien Human Services offers anonymous financial help to students

By Darien Times on January 26, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I am writing on behalf of the Human Services Department to thank you and Claire Borecki for your wonderful article and editorial regarding Darien residents who struggle financially and for bringing much needed attention to this important issue. Darien Human Services and the schools do have resources to help students and families in need and many people do utilize those resources. We hope to continue to work with the schools to have this information be common knowledge. We also want families and students to be reassured that all of these matters they discuss with us and/or the schools are always strictly confidential.

We welcome your support in further educating the public.

Ali Ramsteck

Assistant Director

Darien Human Services

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — Fly the friendly skies Next Post Preliminary selectmen’s budget for 2017-18 fiscal year shows 1.3% increase
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress