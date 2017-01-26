Letter: Darien Human Services offers anonymous financial help to students

To the Editor:

I am writing on behalf of the Human Services Department to thank you and Claire Borecki for your wonderful article and editorial regarding Darien residents who struggle financially and for bringing much needed attention to this important issue. Darien Human Services and the schools do have resources to help students and families in need and many people do utilize those resources. We hope to continue to work with the schools to have this information be common knowledge. We also want families and students to be reassured that all of these matters they discuss with us and/or the schools are always strictly confidential.

We welcome your support in further educating the public.

Ali Ramsteck

Assistant Director

Darien Human Services