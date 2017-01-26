Lend a hand: Veterans’ cemetery wreath removal scheduled for Saturday

A wreath removal is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the veterans cemetery at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien. In December, Darien’s Wreaths Across America ceremony was held at Spring Grove Veterans’ Cemetery. According to local tallies, there are 2,160 veterans buried in the Darien cemetery, one of three designated official veterans’ cemeteries in the state. The other two are in Middletown and Rocky Hill.

Local fundraisers collected 1,278 wreath sponsorships for Darien’s Spring Grove Cemetery this year, but for the second year in a row, an anonymous donor donated enough wreaths to cover every one of the veterans’ graves in Darien’s Spring Grove Veterans’ Cemetery. That means that an additional 882 wreaths were donated, equaling a monetary donation of more than $13,000.

All are invited to help the Boy Scouts from Troops 35 and 53 remove the 2,184 wreaths placed at the veterans’ cemetery, 22 Hecker Avenue. Removal will begin at 8 a.m.

Work gloves are recommended but not required.

The Scouts are being assisted again this year by local landscaper Dave Gartrell, who once more has volunteered his services.

Location Leader Phil Kraft said, “I was impressed by the turnout to place the wreaths, and am looking forward to a similar turnout this Saturday to remove them.”

Similar activities have been occurring all week from Arlington to the West Coast.

For information contact Phil Kraft at 203-424-2151