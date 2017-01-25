‘Quality team win’ puts Wave over Harding

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Darien beat Harding 64-40 with help coming from all over.

“A very good overall performance tonight,” said Wave coach Steve Dunn of the win that lifts Darien to 3-6 FCIAC and 6-6 overall at home on Wednesday. “Everyone played with great effort and we were aggressive both on offense and defense.”

Darien led 32-24 at the half.

Harding goes to 5-9 overall.

“We got major contributions off the bench and it was a quality team win,” Dunn said. “Hopefully we can build upon this as we head down the home stretch of the season.”

Katie Ramsay led with 20 points and Chrissie Fiore scored 14.

Box

Darien 64, Harding 40

Harding (5-9)

11 13 10 6 — 40

Darien (3-6, 6-6)

19 13 15 17 — 64

Harding: Small 2 1-2 5 Roberts 5 1-2 12 Swift 4 0-0 11 Dawkins 1 0-0 2 Davis 2 2-3 6 Cross 1 0-0 2 Gill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-7 40.

Darien: Lindsay Dimonekas 1 1-1 3 Rachel Stobbie 1 0-2 2 Katie Ramsay 10 0-0 20 Chrissie Fiore 5 4-7 14 Megan Hobbs 4 0-0 9 Hailey King 3 1-2 7 Hassana Arbubakrr 2 0-0 4 Caroline Krueger 2 0-0 5 Kelly Richter 0 0-0 0 Brianna Lyons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 6-13 64.

3-pointers: D. — Krueger 1, Hobbs 1. H. — Swift 3, Roberts 1.

Highlights: D — Fiore 6 rebs, 5 assists, 4 steals. Ramsay 3 rebs, 3 steals, 2 blocks. Hobbs 3 rebs, 2 steals. Stobbie 3 rebs, 3 steals. King 3 steals, 3 assists. Richter 7 rebs, 3 assists, 2 steals.

Darien has kept teams in range in losses and shut down opponents tight in wins.

“Our defense and overall effort has been a positive for us all year and it has kept us alive in many games against the stronger teams in the FCIAC,” said Dunn. “Due to our youth and lack of varsity experience, we struggle on the offensive end.”

Darien lost 47-36 to Wilton at home on Tuesday.

“I feel, with time, this will improve as we continue to gain more experience and put in the work in practice,” added Dunn. “We need to continue to improve our shooting ability, shot selection, and ball handling to reduce the amount of turnovers.”

Darien’s had to fight through pain and suffering to stay in the game.

“On another note, we are fighting through a lot of injuries at this point,” said Dunn. “Several of our girls are gutting it out and playing through them, but it no doubt has an impact on our overall play.

“I am so proud of our team’s effort and intensity in every game, we just need to keep improving our skills.”

Box

Wilton 47, Darien 36

Wilton (5-4, 6-5)

11 15 14 7 — 47

Darien (3-6, 5-6)

3 7 14 12 — 36

Wilton: Sweeny 2 0-1 4 Smith 1 0-0 2 Downey 1 0-0 2 Gulbin 6 6-6 20 Breslin 2 2-4 6 Tuin 1 3-4 6 Reif 1 0-0 3 Cocoros 1 0-0 2 Robertson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 11-15 47.

Darien: Gwen Dolce 2 0-0 5 Lindsay Dimonekas 1 0-1 2 Rachel Stobbie 1 0-0 2 Katie Ramsay 3 0-1 6 Chrissie Fiore 3 9-12 15 Megan Hobbs 1 0-0 3 Hailey King 0 0-2 0 Hassana Arbubakrr 0 0-0 0 Caroline Krueger 1 0-0 3 Kelly Richter 0 0-0 0 Brianna Lyons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-16 36.

3-pointers: D. — Dolce 1, Krueger 1, Hobbs 1. W. — Gulbin 2, Tuin 1, Smith 1.

Highlights: D — Fiore 9 rebs, 3 steals. Ramsay 11 rebs, 4 steals. Hobbs 4 rebs. Stobbie 3 rebs. King 2 steals.