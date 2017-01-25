Losing players, Wave still wins sixth straight

GIRLS HOCKEY

Updated 10:07pm — Darien’s doing quite well at present winning its sixth straight, but its future too is lighting up with every win.

Sophomore Shea van den Broek set up both goals, and freshman Caitlyn Chan had one of them, in a 2-0 victory over visiting Conard/Hall on Wednesday.

And the Wave did it the hard way, clobbered with injuries to three key players.

Top-two defenseman junior KiKi Tropsa is out with a broken wrist, forward senior captain Cassidy Shiff’s torn her MCL and senior forward Logan Book has an injured disc in her back.

“We got another big win tonight,” said shutout goalie, senior captain Emily Gianunzio (16 saves). “We knew it was going to be close. Our team has had some unlucky injuries pop up with some of the upperclassmen, but tonight really showed that we’re going to do what we can to get back to where we ended up last year.”

Darien (8-3) is defending FCIAC and state champion.

“That’s why today’s victory was even more important for our team’s morale, since we had so many injuries so close together,” said Schiff, watching from the bench and wearing a half-brace on her knee. “I like the direction we’re heading in.”

Chan made it 1-0 in the first period from van den Broek, and senior captain defenseman Courtney Lowe put Darien up 2-0 in the second, from junior Corinne Bevill and van den Broek.

Nora McGowan made 35 saves in goal for CH.

“I thought the girls played really well,” Schiff said. “Our forecheck is becoming more aggressive and we’re doing a much better job of not giving our opponents any time to make a decision with the puck and forcing them to make mistakes.”

Van den Broek takes over the Wave scoring lead with 17 points, setting up 13 goals.

“The underclassmen really helped out tonight; big step-ups from them,” said Gianunzio. “We had to change our lines up a bit because of the injuries, and I think we have three freshmen — Catilyn Chan, Claire Knight and Katie Daileader — on our first two lines, and they’ve been handling it great, really contributing.”

Daileader (13 points) tops the Wave with 11 goals.

“Sally Cassidy moved to defense and she did an outstanding job,” Gianunzio said of the very able, rangy, strong skating junior, in her third year on varsity. “We needed someone back there and she really came through for us. She definitely knows what she’s doing, especially given that she’s never played back there before.”

Lowe and Gianunzio have lots on their shoulders as the remaining seniors in the lineup for the time being, but with so many underclassmen with so much on the ball — or puck — the Wave is able to carry the load.

“The loss of players due to injuries was very daunting especially coming off a big win against New Canaan, when things finally seemed to be clicking from line to line,” Lowe said. “But we have continued to work hard at practice and everyone really stepped up tonight against a very strong team, and we are looking forward to our upcoming games.”

“It’s a lot to adjust to,” Gianunzio added. “But with this game done, I really think it gave us the confidence we needed.”