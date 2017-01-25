How they live here — the financial struggles for not so wealthy students in a wealthy town

The following article was the lead story in the most recent issue of the Neirad, the Darien High School newspaper. Part 1 is reprinted here with the author’s and the advisor’s permission. Part 2 will appear next week.

Due to the sensitive information discussed in this article, the identities of those involved have been protected and identifying details have been changed. It’s the story of two students, and the peculiar struggles of the poor in a town famous for the rich.

“I really need to find someone who can tell me what foods qualify for free lunch,” Andrew said. He leaned back in his chair and put his feet up on the table. The Lady Gaga song “Judas” played in the background; an article titled “Dreamers: Advising DACA Students about Affordable College” lay dog-eared on top of his folder.

“The only food I can remember is pizza. And I’m getting really tired of pizza,” he laughed.

Andrew is a Darien High School student, and his narrative is not unusual for a poor and undocumented young person in America. His parents moved to the United States first; Andrew, as the youngest sibling (at the time), went next, followed in intervals by his other siblings. His mother later remarried and had more children; Andrew now lives in a crowded apartment with his family. Andrew is “a DACA” referring to a program called “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” which allows him to work and receive a driver’s license despite his family’s immigration status. However, he still doesn’t qualify for FAFSA, the federal aid program for attending college, which severely limits his choices.

Andrew’s discussion of pizza took place behind the locked doors of the Darien Library’s Writers Room. Avery, another DHS student, walked through the door 20 minutes late and in workout gear— practice had been extended.

“I’m really excited,” she said about this story. “I really hope people read this.”

In 2013, Avery and her family were victims of theft that left them with no savings. Her mother makes a decent salary working long hours in human resources, but money is tight. “My mom, she works so hard, all the time. I’ve been working since I was 12,— 13, but long-term, the mortgage— it’s completely shot,” she said. Her family lives in a home they can’t afford, and will have difficulty paying for college. “When my parents divorced, I was ten. I knew the separation would create issues. But I never expected this.”

Andrew and Avery live in a town with a median household income of roughly $200,000. (The national median is about $52,000). People in poverty (and even those with middle class incomes trying to maintain a budget) face challenges, no matter what communities they live in. But Darien’s incredibly high median income means that the middle class faces a different issue; a culture and mindset that don’t include them, and a constant feeling of being misunderstood and alone.

“It silences you”

“Everything is expected—no one leaves an obvious path to follow,” says Andrew when asked about how he approaches the financial aid process. “It’s hard to tell people you’re different from everyone else. And it silences you.”

Earlier this year, Andrew needed a pair of track spikes, special shoes often priced at over $100. His coach never mentioned aid. Unsure of what to do and with no one else in his situation, Andrew started sharing a pair with a teammate during meets — and because they ran the same event, they often came close to missing their races. His situation was highlighted by irony — his team donated many pairs of those same spikes to students attending Bridgeport public schools, where coaches must assume that their athletes can’t afford them.

“I did whisper some passive aggressive opinions to my friend when I saw them collecting shoes,” Andrew remembers, laughing. “I was happy they were getting spikes that they needed, but I was still stuck in the exact same situation.”

Darien, unlike many schools in poorer districts across the nation, has high expectations of what its students can pay for. Group trips to Disney World, field trips to Broadway — a student with a more generous budget can drop over $100 on team t-shirts alone. The administration provides aid to students who need it — but the process can be difficult and uncomfortable. “It’s like a secret,” Avery said. “You have to go to them in secret and then they’re shocked.”

“The Boston trip in particular was a hassle,” Avery said, recalling the two-day eighth grade field trip. “The process was difficult. I know a family friend who couldn’t go because of complications with aid. And sometimes, clubs and groups fundraise for trips and aid isn’t distributed fairly— not everyone who needs it gets as much as they need. And sometimes other people and people in charge don’t care. It’s really hard.”

Avery pays for everything she owns, from clothes to shampoo from CVS. When her mom needed extra money to pay bills on time, she went to Avery, who lent her cash. “It’s such a foreign concept to my friends,” she said. College is another area where lower-income students like Andrew and Avery differ from their DHS peers. In Darien, they often receive the advantage of college being an expected goal among both teachers and counselors. But discussions among students often circumvent a path millions of less advantaged Americans must take; choosing the college that is most affordable. DHS students are often disdainful of state schools like UConn, where Andrew’s older siblings commuted to the Stamford campus so they could work at the same time and avoid the costs of room and board. The higher-income approach of choosing the best school one can get into (or the one you “fall in love” with) leaves out an important reality.

As Avery said, “Some people can get in someplace and have the privilege of actually going.”

See part II next week.

Claire Borecki is a senior at Darien High School. She writes for the school paper, Neirad, and enjoys advocacy and local politics. She is involved with Darien High School’s Theatre 308 and Authentic Science Research Program, and works at Darien Mathnasium. She is currently applying to colleges and thinking a lot about the future. She hopes to work with interested parties in town to make financial aid, particularly in athletics, more visible to those who need it.