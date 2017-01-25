Darien goes to Washington: impressions of inauguration weekend

Inauguration day is has stood as the shining example of what makes American democracy special.

On Friday, President Donald Trump took the oath of office and became President of the United States. President Trump took power from Barack Obama, and the two men have almost no common political ground to stand on.

The peaceful transition of power was observed by hundreds of thousands of Americans who made the trip from across the country.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson made the trip to Washington D.C to witness the event in person. Stevenson received an invitation from the Connecticut GOP, but ultimately “pursued getting tickets from Congressman Himes.” Attending the inauguration is similar to taking a tour of the White House in that, for most Americans, it must be arranged with a Congressman from your state. “Congressman Himes was able to give me two tickets for the swearing in ceremony,” said Stevenson, adding, “they were really great seats up near the base of the capitol building. I really have to express my gratitude to Congressman Himes for those tickets.”

The day itself conjured up feelings of pride in being an American. “I didn’t know what to expect, first I’ve ever been to,” said Stevenson, “overwhelmingly, as I was walking through security and onto the lawn, I really was overwhelmed by a sense of patriotism and pride in our country’s democracy.”

Stevenson also said the voices of dissent brought out those same feelings of pride. “To see all the people who were there and thinking of the millions of reasons why they would come, it really struck with how important democratic governance is, that we allow people to witness and experience and express themselves,” said Stevenson.

As for the ceremony itself, the speech given by President Trump was viewed by some as dark and others as a message specifically to the American people.

“I was very inspired by his speech,” said Stevenson, adding, “He clearly put establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle on notice. We’re at a time where we need to do that. The establishment has gotten a little too comfortable, and it’s time to shake that up,” she said.

As for the rest of the day, Stevenson said a trip to the still under construction law enforcement museum was very moving. “It really hit home for me. I saw the name of Kenneth Bateman engraved on the wall there.” Bateman was a Darien police officer killed in the line of duty in May 1981. The murder of Bateman went unsolved for decades, with some closure being reached last year as a person of interest in the crime was sentenced for other crimes in addition to supplying the weapon used in the murder.

“To see his name there, engraved on the wall, was truly inspirational,” said Stevenson. Another marvel was the sheer logistics of putting on an event of the magnitude of the inauguration. Law enforcement, national guardsmen, and other security measures which included making certain parts of the city inaccessible were examples of what made the logistics of the day “fascinating” according to Stevenson, speaking as an elected official.

The events of the day after the election have, to this point, garnered as much if not more media attention that the actual inauguration itself. The Women’s March on Washington ultimately took place across the country, and even the world, as marchers in cities across America spoke out against the policies and speech of the new President.

Women, but also men and children, marched peacefully in Washington in massive numbers.

“I like to think of myself as a leader who appreciates and hopes to foster civility,” said Stevenson, “We are losing our ability to have civil discourse and respect opinions and insights.” Stevenson pointed to this march as an example of how to peacefully make a dissenting voice heard. There were a few speeches with vulgar language, Stevenson noted, saying, “Listening to some of the speakers at the march who used foul language; that was unnecessary.”

Darien’s Lucia Zachowski made the trip to Washington with three friends, staying with personal friends because hotels across the city were booked.

“It was an amazing experience,” said Zachowski. “You’d think with half a million in that space, it would get tense. But there was such a sense of goodwill and camaraderie.”

Videos on the internet showed marchers peacefully interacting with law enforcement and national guardsmen at barricades, even exchanging high fives as they walked past. Zachowski said that even happened to her, “I saw a national guardsman and thanked him for his service. He put up his hand for a high five, and I gave him one,” she laughed.

Like Stevenson, Zachowski felt great pride in being able to raise a voice of either support or dissent without fear. “It is such a gift to be able to speak your mind, even when you’re in opposition to powers that be,” said Zachowski. News of the size of the marches grew as the day went on. Initially, Zachowski said, they were not really interested in marches elsewhere, as the goal was to be at the center of the cause. “Midway through, we started getting texts from other friends,” said Zachowski, explaining that massive marches were taking place in almost every major city in the country, and on all seven continents.

Zachowski, like many others who marched, did so because of personal feelings about the new President and some of the issues at hand.

“I personally went because of some antagonistic rhetoric from President Trump. I felt that I had to make my own personal stand,” said Zachowski.

Specifically, the executive order to reinstitute the “global gag rule”, which prohibits any foreign aid to non governmental organizations that provide abortions or discuss them as options with patients.

“His first official act was to cut a program that helps women around the world. People feel it’s an international program, but it’s specifically targeting women,” said Zachowski.

Zachowski has said she plans to stay as informed as possible, and urged women to continue to offer support. “Half of america is women, say that’s 150 million people. Take just the women away that voted for Trump, that’s 75 million women. If each donated just five dollars to programs to continue that initiative, we could stop something bad from happening internationally,” said Zachowski, still speaking about combatting the global gag rule.

As Friday’s inauguration and Saturday’s march ended, Sunday was spent by Zachowski seeing the capitol. “Walked past the White House, and people had laid their signs from the marches around the fence. Thousands of posters laid out in front of the White House,” said Zachowski of the seemingly spontaneous action.

After a few minutes, law enforcement told Zachowski and others they had to leave the area, presumably as the signs were going to be removed. “It was actually the first aggressive word spoken to me the whole weekend,” said Zachowski, who also called it an “ominous” end to the weekend.

Still, as Zachowski waited at the airport for her plane to board after being delayed by storms, she noted the large crowds of others who had been in town for the weekend. Men and women who both supported and opposed President Trump together, waiting to return to their homes across the country, and getting along as they did so, civilly discussing what had brought them to Washington. The weekend ultimately was marked by two events that are purely American. Peaceful transfer of power, and peaceful protest.