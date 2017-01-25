Connecticut is 10th most affected state by ACA repeal

With President Donald Trump issuing an executive order on Jan. 20 to begin reversing the Affordable Care Act and an estimated 18 million individuals expected to lose health-insurance coverage in the first year following repeal of the law, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis identifying 2017’s States Most Affected by ACA Repeal. The analysis revealed that Connecticut is the 10th most affected state by the ACA repeal.

In order to assess the economic and coverage losses for individual states due to the ACA’s dissolution, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across seven key metrics. The data set ranges from “growth of uninsured rate by 2019 post-ACA repeal” to “potential economic impact due to repeal of premium tax credits and Medicaid expansion (2019 to 2023).”

Effect of ACA Repeal in Connecticut (1=Most Affected; 25=Avg.):

23 rd — Growth in Uninsured Rate by 2019 Post-ACA Repeal

23 rd — Growth in Uninsured Rate in 2021 (ACA Effective vs. Repealed)

8 th — Potential Jobs Lost Due to Repeal of Tax Credits & Medicaid Expansion in 2019

4 th — Potential Economic Impact Due to Repeal of Premium Tax Credits & Medicaid Expansion (2019 to 2023)

5 th — Growth in Uncompensated Care Costs in 2021 (ACA Effective vs. Repealed)

8 th — Share of Young Adults with Health-Insurance Coverage

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/states-most-affected-by-aca-repeal/31413/