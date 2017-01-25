Pelley: There is no democracy without journalism

With today’s current turbulent political and media climate, following an equally turbulent presidential election, it’s easy for many to lose faith in what they hear, read and see.

But for Darien’s Scott Pelley, the veteran newsman says it isn’t anything he hasn’t seen before — especially when a new president takes office.

The CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor and 60 Minutes correspondent talked with The Darien Times by phone on Tuesday from CBS about the election, the state of journalism and the relationship and responsibility of the country’s reporters.

Pelley referenced the last time there was an election for a new president, the country had “a guy nobody had ever heard of, Barack Obama, vanquish the Democratic front runner, and become the first African American president.”

“Every time we have a new president, the election is always extraordinary,” he said.

Are media and journalism the same? Pelley says no.

“Media covers a lot more than journalism. Media is everything, it’s opinion, it’s entertainment, sports, anything that is disseminated among the wider population, you can call media,” he said.

Journalism, on the other hand, “is a very specific art and more importantly, a discipline,” Pelley said.

“Getting to the bottom of a story, making sure that what you are reporting is right and fair and honest, telling the readership or the audience what they need to know about the world,” he added.

Despite the criticism of “fake news” at the moment, Pelley said not only should American journalists not be discouraged, they should be “energized and excited.”

“I think journalism has never been more important to the country than it is right now,” he said.

“There is no democracy without journalism, and the quality of our democracy depends entirely on the quality of our journalism,” he said.

“There are those who support the Trump administration — it certainly has its detractors, but journalists now, more than ever need to be energized about finding the truth and telling the truth without fear or favor,” he said.

Pelley pointed out that never has there been more information accessible to more people — but added that there has never been more bad information accessible to more people. He said he tells young people interested in journalism today that they are “vitally important” to the future of the country.

“There are all kinds of fake news or sloppy reporting that is going out on the internet — it is our job in ‘capital J’ Journalism to set the facts right,” Pelley said.

To that end, Pelley addressed the question of bias leading up to the election, saying he did not think it existed in the “vast majority of us in American journalism.” He added that he wasn’t a fan of painting all “media” and journalism with so vast a brush.

“We investigated on both of the primary candidates with equal vigor and told the truth on them every time we could figure out what the truth was,” he said. Pelley said by the time of the election there “wasn’t much you didn’t know about” Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, and said in the end it’s up to the readers or audience to make up their own minds.

“I want to make sure here at CBS News we break our backs to tell the story as fairly and completely as humanly possible,” Pelley said.

The relationship between President Trump and reporters at times has been contentious; Pelley weighed in on how much, exactly, the president owes the press.

Pelley clarified the president is obligated to share everything in his or her public life and added he didn’t think the same should be said for his or her private life unless there’s a violation of law. Pelley added that he prefers to “stick to business” when covering a president.

President Obama, Pelley added, got the balance right, in terms of sharing with the press and people.

“You got a little bit of insight into his family, but not more than we should have, and that allowed his daughters to grow up in a somewhat normal way over the last eight years,” he said.

In general, Pelley said that anything a president does in an official capacity has to be shared with the people.

As far as what a president owes the press, Pelley says he doesn’t see it that way — but that the president owes this to the American people, and reporters are just the conduits through which this information is delivered.

As far as who Pelley himself trusts in terms of journalism, he said he looks for “brand names I have been able to trust for decades.”

“The thing about going to a brand name that you know, like CBS news, or The Darien Times, there are real reporters there, making their livings as reporters. They are supervised by editors who may have decades and decades of experience,” he said.

“And perhaps most important of all, they have an enormous amount to lose by getting it wrong, because that is their stock and trade, their credibility,” Pelley said.

“Some fly-by-night website or blog on the internet has nothing to lose. Our reputations are at stake and our reputations are all we have,” he said, adding that these “brand names” are part of the “great American tradition of journalism.”

“I think journalism is one of America’s best products and I think America has the best journalists in the world,” he said.

For those who feel uncertain about the future of the country, Pelley referred back to an opinion piece he wrote for CBS explaining to Americans why he thought “We are going to be ok.”

“I fall back on the constitution — the president is not the CEO of America. There are three equal branches and they will all have a say,” he said.

“The founders did not set up the American government to be efficient — they set it up to be clunky and slow down during times of political upheaval so that not lot of damage can be done by any branch of government,” he said.

Finally, Pelley also said for many who think the country is in dark times, especially to young people and children, to put the state of the country today in perspective.



“The Great Depression, World War I world War II, even Vietnam and to say nothing of the Civil War — in the historical perspective, these are not particularly challenging times,” Pelley said.

“We have been through a lot worse times than this,” he said.

