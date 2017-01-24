Bantam A stays on top with wins over NCWC and Ridgefield

YOUTH HOCKEY

Darien held its status as the top team in the state with wins over New Canaan Winter Club and No. 2 Ridgefield, recently.

New Canaan Winter Club travelled to Darien and scored the first goal, but it was also its only goal.

Darien’s Michael Callahan tied it 1-1 in the first period after cleaning up on Jack Massey’s rebound.

Jake Oddi added an unassisted tally for Darien late in the second period and Callahan had his second goal of the game midway through the third period.

Darien’s defense of Robbie Jacobs, Cole Branca, Massey and Chris Brown held New Canaan off and goalie Lucas Brown handled things with ease between the pipes.

To get the victory over Ridgefield started, Jake “VK” Oddi took a pass from Matthew Fiorita and fired a bullet that left the goalie defenseless for 1-0.

Ridgefield made it 1-1 on the power play, but Charlie Callery quickly answered back. He scored off a nifty setup from Massey.

That was the end the scoring for the balance of the game as Darien buckled down behind the fine forechecking and defensive play of Teddy Dyer, Lucas Thelen, Rex Elwell and Alex Oh.

Jamie Mullin was stellar in the net stonewalling Ridgefield despite its 6-on-5 advantage for the last two minutes of the game.