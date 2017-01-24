Nobel-nominated Native American activist will visit Redding library

Musician, activist and author Tiokasin Ghosthorse will appear at the Mark Twain Library on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3:30 pm, as part of the Allen and Helen Hermes Art Series.

Ghosthorse is a master of the Lakota flute and a teacher of magical, ancient and modern sounds. He performs worldwide and has been featured at Lincoln Center, Madison Square Garden and the United Nations among many other venues. A member of the Cheyenne River Lakota Nation of South Dakota, the speaker has a long history of advocacy on behalf of indigenous people throughout the world.

His interactive presentation will “take attendees on a journey of thought, spirit and wonder through the eyes of the Lakota. He will speak to how Native people honor the gift of human intuition through language, cosmology and music and share his musical talents with the audience.”

Among his many awards, he was recently nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by the International Institute of Peace Studies and Global Philosophy.

A current resident of Branford, Connecticut, Ghosthorse is the founder, host and executive producer of First Voices Radio, a one hour radio program syndicated to 70 radio stations in the United States and Canada. The radio host serves on the boards of several charitable organizations dedicated to bringing non-western education to native and non-native children. He is also on the board of the Center for Earth Ethics at the Union Theological Seminary as well as Green Cross Sweden, and is a current guest faculty member at Yale University.

In addition, Ghosthorse is the co-author of the recently released book Butterfly Against the Wind which chronicles artist Jadina Lililen’s time spent in South Dakota on the Lakota reservation where he was born.

The program will last about two hours. A signing will take place after the talk. Please note that the time is a bit later than the usual start time for an afternoon program at the Library. Copies of the book Butterfly Against the Wind and a musical CD Somewhere in There featuring the sounds of the Lakota flute will be available for sale.

Register online at www.marktwainlibrary.org, at the library or call 203-938-2545.