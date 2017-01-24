Health department to hold second info night Thursday

The second night in a ‘how healthy are we’ series will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 7 to 8:30 at the Darien Library.

Flu shots will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 for $25.

In attendance will be Raul Pino, M.D., commissioner of the state Department of Health.

Additional speakers include:

David Knauf, director of health, on What is an epidemic?

Duane Lovello, Darien chief of police — Police activity and local impact

Joseph Russo, M.D., Maud Purcell – Saved from Addiction, Inc.” innovative treatment options.

Alan Mathis, president & CEO, Liberation Programs, Inc.

Keynote: Malcolm Jauval Spears, Jr. Stamford native, graduate of Liberation Programs & author of “Biggie’s Chronicles,” part of his commitment to inspire people to live their dreams.

Gary Morello – Associate Minister at the Darien Congregational Church will discuss acceptance and transformation and lead the discussion featuring the above speakers, plus Caleb Moore, MD and Robert Zembroski

At the event, the winners of the NoRXAbuse.com slogan contest will be presented. Out of the 114 entries, the first place award with a $250 prize went to Catherine Garrett, a sophomore at Darien High School, for the slogan “Rx: Popping Pills Kills.” Two honorable mention awards of $100 were given to Greenwich High School senior Emma Barefoot for the slogans “No excuse for RX abuse and Choose to Abuse-You Lose* as well as to Darien High School senior Catherine Arrix for the slogan “The First Pill Could Be Your Last.”