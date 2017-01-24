Dursht Scholar-Athlete of the Month

SQUASH

Darien High girls’ squash team captain Mia Dursht has been awarded the FCIAC Scholar-Athlete of the Month Award.

She is a multi-year captain and the No. 1 player on the team.

“She is very deserving of the award that requires the coach’s endorsement of leadership qualities, including being a positive role model on and off the court,” said Wave coach Patrick Wind. “Also, the ability to help a teammate overcome adversity, a commitment to self-improvement and putting the needs of the team before themselves.”

Dursht is all of this.

Outstanding Academic Standing

This award is presented by the Commissioner of the Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference to recognize student athletes that demonstrate outstanding sportsmanship as well as outstanding academic performance.

Dursht was awarded for her performance in Dec.