Van stolen, vehicles stripped of tires and rims at H&L Chevrolet

By Kevin Webb on January 23, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A new van and approximately $24,000 worth of parts were reported stolen from H&L Chevrolet in Darien on Jan. 21. Employees arrived at about 7:30 a.m. to find that six vehicles on the dealership lot had been stripped of their rims and tires.

While investigating the damage to those vehicles, it was determined that a Chevrolet Express van was also missing from the lot. The new vehicle was valued at $28,592, while each tire and rim set was valued at approximately $1,000.

Police believe the suspects entered through a rear portion of the dealership facing Old Kings Highway South, and may have used a ladder from the neighboring Gardener’s Center to climb over the fence. The missing van was likely used to haul the stolen parts away from the lot.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance videos from neighboring business for additional information, and the investigation is still ongoing. H&L fell victim to a similar theft in August of last year.

