Letter: With American democracy at work with the inauguration and marches, the time for action is now

To the Editor:

In the last few days we have witnessed two accepted norms of our uniquely American democracy. First the peaceful transfer of power from one outgoing President to the fairly elected incoming President at last Friday’s Inauguration. On Saturday, millions of people took to the streets in many cities across this country and around the world and peacefully sent a message of deep concern.

The newly sworn in President’s Inauguration message was dark, foreboding, and laced with fear.

The millions on the street who marched were standing up for and defending the positive accomplishments that many have fought and worked so hard to achieve. America’s greatest victories were not achieved by constant bullying, teenage tweeting, or pushing “alternative facts.” Those rights and freedoms are now clearly under attack. The core of who we are is now at stake. What Saturdays march has told us is that this must just be the starting point. The passion that was on display Saturday must continue and be consistently matched in the weeks ahead.

There were many from Darien who participated. Democrats, Unaffiliated, and yes Republicans, who traveled to marches by all modes of transport to Washington, New York, Stamford, and Hartford. Their inclusive message was clear. ‘This is what Democracy looks like,’ and ’Complacency is over.’

If you are an elected official, local, state, national, speak out. Do not be silent.

If you are thinking of running for office, start now.

If you are a member of a town committee you must be fearless and amplify your efforts threefold.

Suggestions as to how to get involved might include joining your local town committee, or one of several groups that have formed in response such as the Fairfield County Democrats, or by forming your own group.

This is real. Your participation as a citizen matters and is needed now more than ever.

Randy Klein

19 Salt Box Lane

The writer is a former chairman of the town’s Democratic Town Committee