Wave shows plenty of fight in injury-hampered, rebuilding season

GYMNASTICS

Darien won FCIACs in 2015 and was county runner-up last season. This year it’s the Wave’s goal to continue giving every opponent a run for its money, then cash in when it matters most.

“We have a smaller and younger team this year,” said Darien coach Judy Zakim, in her second season, with the Wave led by its sole senior Sam Aparicio.

Aparicio soldiers on, and has soldiered on since coming back from injury to fly through the season, lift the Wave to the county title and win all-around at the FCIAC meet two winters back.

She came in second all-around last season.

“She is returning from a back injury which limits her,” Zakim said.

Also returning are sophomores Sofia Fea Ruiz, Lily Fairleigh and Nicole Carlo.

New to the team are freshmen Dorothy Browning, Kerry McDermott and Lana Schmidt.

“Both Sam and Nikki are coming off a successful season where they excelled at the state level and qualified for the New England Championships last spring,” Zakim said.

Darien has been off to a slow start, or snow start, with its first two meets scrubbed due to bad weather.

The Wave got by Fairfield Warde 124.95-110.85, and trailed a strong Ludlowe which won with 130.8 at GCA on Jan. 10.

Carlo led the team with an all around total of 32.5 for second place.

She also came in second on vault with 8.1 and on floor with 8.6.

Aparicio was third on beam with 8.75 and on floor with 8.55.

Also competing were: Schmidt with an all around of 30.75; Fea Ruiz with all around 29.7; McDermott with all around 27.65; Browning competing on vault bars and floor; Fairleigh competing on vault bars and beam.

Darien’s first home meet was Saturday against a very largely intact FCIAC defending champ Greenwich, with the Cardinals taking it 140.15-130.9.

Wave results

Carlo third place all around with 34.85, third on vault 8.85, fourth on bars 8.2, second on beam 8.8, third on floor 9.0

Aparicio — specializing on beam and floor only — fourth beam 8.45, fourth on floor 8.6

Schmidt fifth all around 32, vault 8.1, bars 7.3, beam 8.3, floor 8.3

Fairleigh vault 7.35, bars 7.7, beam 7.1

Fea Ruiz all around 30.95, vault 8.15, bars 7.2, beam 7.4, floor 8.2

McDermott all around 30.05, vault 7.95, bars, 7.6, beam 6.8, floor 7.7

Browning vault 7.7, bars: 6.1, floor 8.0

The Wave’s next meet is Monday at the rescheduled annual Pomperaug Invitational, then Tuesday at Westhill against Westhill/Stamford/New Canaan, at Trumbull on Jan. 28, and home for the regular season finale Feb. 4.

The FCIAC Championship meet is Feb. 11.