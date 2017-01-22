Upcoming events at the Darien Senior Center include a visit from the Darien Library, balance talk

The Darien senior center programs, at 2 Renshaw Road, are open for all Darien residents 55 years and older. For more information, call 203-656-7490.

Darien Library

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:30

Darien Library will be here to present a program on the popular literature from the 1940’s – 1960’s. Authors like John Steinbeck, Eudora Welty, and George Orwell will all be discussed – as well as some favorites from childhood.

Read and Tell:

Good lit, good life!

Last Wednesday of every month

Jan. 25, 12:30

Join Betsi Mufson, LCSW of the Center for HOPE/Family Centers, Darien, for a monthly (last Wednesday) literary treat (poem, story, philosophical or inspirational essay) as springboard into sharing from our own stories and concerns. As meetings progress, participants will also be invited (although not obliged) to share their own narratives, spoken or written, biographical or fictional and to share their own truths.

Ask a lawyer

Friday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m.

Nedder and Associates LLC will be available for 15-minute private appointments at the Senior Center. Attorney Michael Nedder can answer questions regarding power of attorney, living wills, trusts, guardianships, disability planning, IRA custodianships, and wills just to name a few.

Fairfield University School of Nursing: A matter of balance

Eight-week session beginning: Tuesday Jan. 31, 10 a.m.

A Matter of Balance is designed to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. The program was developed and formally evaluated by the Royal Center for Enhancement of Late-Life Function at Boston University with a grant from the National Institute on Aging. A Matter of Balance acknowledges the risk of falling but emphasizes practical coping strategies to reduce this concern. Trained facilitators, students from Fairfield University School of Nursing, conduct eight 1 1/2-hour sessions for a group of 10-12 participants. During the class, participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable and set realistic goals for increasing activity. Sign up is mandatory..