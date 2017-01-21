Darien residents donate to Person-to-Person

Darien residents Rory Callahan, Tim Stisser and John Novak hosted “Christmas Cocktails for Person-to-Person” last month at Darien Social and raised $8,000 for P2P via ticket and t-shirt sales and a silent auction.

Person-to-Person expressed gratitude to them for “generously sharing their holiday spirit and to auction donors Darien Butcher Shop, Nicholas Roberts Wine, Pure Barre, Sail to Sable and Wee Burn Country Club.”

Person-to-Person, Inc. was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. A community-supported agency, Person-to-Person is committed to helping clients achieve self-sufficiency through practical help, advocacy, education and problem solving initiatives. Programs include Emergency Assistance, Campership and Scholarship. With offices in Darien and Norwalk, the Person-to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton. More information may be found on the web at www.p2pHelps.org.