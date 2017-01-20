Peters surpasses all

FOOTBALL
Darien’s had a succession of top quality quarterbacks this decade of passing from contender into dominance. But, by the numbers, 2016 sees its latest QB more armed and dangerous than them all.
“All of that hard work and off-season dedication paid off as Brian (Peters) shattered the record for overall for passing yards with 3,337,” said Darien coach Rob Trifone.
His numbers rank him No. 1 in the state, two in New England, four 4 in the Northeast (Max-Preps).
“Brian Peters continued the Blue Wave quarterback tradition this past year by leading the offense to an average of over 40 points per game,” said Trifone. “Brian’s story of course goes back to his sophomore year when he was Timmy Graham’s (Class of 2016) understudy.”
Graham led Darien to back-to-back FCIAC/Turkey Bowl victories, including the last historical chapter of 50 league titles, and Darien’s first state championship in decades in 2015.
“Brian never complained about his backup/JV role as he knew it would pay huge dividends when he took over the reigns from Timmy,” Trifone said.