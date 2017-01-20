Zhang, Schmidt, Wadleigh, Erickson score firsts vs. Greenwich

BOYS SWIM-DIVE

Darien had an eye on defending a long stretch of home wins, but perennial power house Greenwich Cardinals conquered the Wave 104-79 on Wednesday.

“The mid-season dual meet against Greenwich always serves us well as a good benchmark,” said Darien coach Dennis Flores. “I am very happy with our performance here today.”

Undefeated Greenwich is FCIAC, Class LL and the state open defending champ.

Darien is 2-2.

The Cardinals won all three relays and accumulated more points by capturing all three third places as well, in the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free. They outscored the Wave 30-12.

In the 200 medley, sophomore Spencer Erickson, junior Chris Zhang, senior Tahj Thompson and junior Kevin Grune came in second with a time of 1:44.15.

Greenwich (T. Lewis, A. Lewis, P. Clisham, and C. Moss) won in 1:41.98.

In the 200 free relay, Grune, freshman Connor Martin, sophomore Karl Wadleigh, and Thompson made a close run against Greenwich (C. Moss, P. King, B. O’Leary, P. Clisham).

Their finishing times were 1:34.96 and 1:33.26, respectively.

In the 400 free relay, Erickson, Martin, Zhang, and freshman John Barsanti finished in 3:30.26 as runner up to Greenwich (3:28.02 A. Rug, P. King, S. Todorvic, and A. Lewis).

With Greenwich divers opting out of the competition, the Wave put on a stylish yet steady performance.

Junior Wiley Schmidt won with a score of 299.30. Senior Timmy Luz and junior Owen Stevens took the second and third places, respectively.

In individual swim events, the Cardinals won five and the Wave three.

Wadleigh took a commanding lead midway and finished first in the 200 free for 1:51.36.

Zhang had a strong finish and out-touched to win the 200 IM in 2:04.04.

Erickson beat teammate Zhang to win the 500 free in 5:02.36.

Other strong performances by the Wave included:

Thompson 2nd in the 50 free

Martin and Thompson t2nd and 3rd in the 100 fly

Wadleigh 2nd in the 100 free

Zhang 2nd in the 500 free

Sophomore Nick Giotis 3rd in the 100 back

Overall the Wave had a strong showing in the early part of the meet. The two teams switched places to lead the team scores several times.

At the end of the eighth event 200 free relay, the Wave led 69-68.

But the Cardinals outlasted the Wave and secured its victory by sweeping the 100 breast 1-2-3.

“We made lineup adjustments to test out our swimmers,” said Flores. “We will continue to make changes as our swimmers gear up toward the championships.”