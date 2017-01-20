Christensen makes USA Swimming Selects

SWIMMING

The Wave’s Kaki Christensen was chosen as one of 68 swimmers from across the country for USA Swimming’s National Select Camp set for Jan. 19-22 at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Christensen is a Junior at Darien High School and joined CP-AC swimming in 2013.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work Kaki put in over the last three years leading up to this honor,” said CP-AC Swimming Head Coach and Aquatics Director, Jamie Barone. “Her performance at Junior Nationals last summer was outstanding and earned her the right to be picked for this experience.

“This is a fantastic motivator for her and a great way to get noticed by USA Swimming,”

During the three-day camp, Christensen will experience the day-to-day routine of a National Team athlete and utilize the state of the art training facilities.

The campers will learn from top professionals about post-race recovery, psychological training skills, nutrition and race strategy. The athletes will also have the opportunity to hear from Olympian Elizabeth Beisel and National teamer Seth Stubblefield about their National team experience.

“One of the longest standing Club Development programs, the National Select Camp is part of the pathway to the USA Swimming National Team,” said Pat Hogan, USA Swimming’s Club Development Managing Director. “A strategic element of this camp is teaching and reinforcing the National Team culture which has always been a key part of the USA’s success in international competition. We want these athletes to cultivate a deep-rooted allegiance to Team USA.”

Christensen is one of 68 top USA Swimming athletes – 34 male and 34 female – selected for the camp. Swimmers are selected from the SWIMS database of top times during the 2016 qualifying period, where the two fastest athletes in each event, ranging from age 14 to 16 are invited to the camp.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games, and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

About Chelsea Piers Connecticut

Chelsea Piers Connecticut (CPCT) is a 500,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art sports and recreation facility located in Stamford, CT. Founded July 2012, Chelsea Piers Connecticut features two indoor ice rinks, an Olympic pool and adjacent indoor water park, a gymnastics training center, 12 squash courts, seven indoor tennis courts, an indoor turf baseball/softball training facility with five batting cages, an Adventure Center featuring a recreational trampoline center, a 24-foot high rock wall and Little Athletes gym, and a Field House with a 100-yard turf field, four hardwood basketball/volleyball courts and a 1/5-mile track. Chelsea Piers Connecticut also houses a world-class 65,000 square-foot health & fitness facility and clubhouse called “CP-AC Fitness.” The members-only fitness facility features strength and cardio equipment, a dedicated mind/body area, and more than 100 weekly fitness classes and programs. CP-AC is also home to nationally competitive teams in eight sports.

In addition to sports & fitness programming, Chelsea Piers Connecticut is home to a childcare facility and preschool, THE LOFT, a 4,000 square foot event space, the All Star Bar + Grill and All Star Cafe, Stamford Hospital’s 18,500 square-foot Orthopedic Spine Institute, CrossFit S-Town, and a BlueStreak Sports athletic training center.