Darien YMCA Summer Camp registration begins February 7

The Darien YMCA is offering a variety of day camp programs to give kids an adventurous, active and healthy summer—one that will surely be described as the best summer ever for years to come. Parents have the opportunity to choose from one of the Y’s four camp programs which include a pre-school, school-age, gymnastics or special needs program. Each of these YMCA camp programs offer children fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime. Priority registration for the 2017 camp season begins February 7th.

Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore. Attending the Darien YMCA summer camp is a wonderful opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active. The Y’s day camp activities focus on children’s developmental experiences and encourages them to build confidence. Children will experience a sense of achievement by participating in our day camp program. Campers are provided the opportunity to be creative with arts and crafts, learn different sports, tumble in our state of the art Gymnastics Center, swim in one of our two indoor pools, sail & canoe on beautiful Holly Pond and much more.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities the Darien YMCA has given my family. My boys have been going to the Darien YMCA for 7 years now and have the most amazing memories of fun and friends” says Mary-Jo Amato, Darien YMCA Summer Camp Parent. “The camp is so well run and organized and is truly a special program to be a part of. The camp director, staff and counselors are very attentive and caring and my boys always looked up to them. It is where my boys learned how to swim, be a part of a team and it was a safe place where they could try new things and always come home with more confidence than when they left. The ‘Y’ has been such an integral part of their childhood and I could not be happier.”

To learn more about the Darien YMCA’s camp programs, please visit our website atdarien-ymca.org or contact Suzanne Richards, School Age Director at (203) 655-8228 ext. 1331, [email protected] For gymnastics Camp information, please contact Nicole Kapitan at ext. 1355. For Special Needs contact Terri Accomando at ext.1351 or [email protected]

Darien YMCA Summer Camp registration for children ages 3-15 begins Tuesday, February 7th at 10am for returning campers and siblings with Darien Y memberships. Darien Y members who are residents of Darien can register beginning Thursday, February 9 th at 10am, Darien Y members who are not residents of Darien can register Tuesday, February 14 th at 10am, and open registration to all non-members begins Thursday, February 23rd at 10am.