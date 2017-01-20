Darien residents win top national math awards

Thousands of students across the nation apply their problem-solving skills in the annual Mathematical Association of America’s American Mathematics Competitions 8 (AMC 8). This year, five St. Luke’s eight graders took top awards: Darien residents Jack Briggs and Jackson Hart tied with Zach Amendola (Fairfield) for an impressive third place. First place was earned by Andrew Gray (New Canaan) who also earned Honors recognition for scoring in the top 5% nationally and Holly Knight (New Canaan) placed second. “Our students work hard but also love the challenge,” expressed Middle School Math Team coach Nancy Walsh. “This is a very challenging test and I am pleased with our number of participants and very proud of our medalists.”

The AMC program is dedicated to developing the next generation of problem solvers through friendly competition. The AMC 8 covers middle school mathematics concepts where students earn local and national awards. In 2016, more than 130,00 students from more than 2,000 schools participated.