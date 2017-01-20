Darien Historical Society announces upcoming events

Presentation on Vincent Colyer — American artist and humanitarian

Art historian, author and former Darien Historical Society Executive Director Madeline Hart will visit the Society on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. for a presentation on the life and art of Darien resident, artist, portraitist and landscape painter Vincent Colyer. Colyer’s humanitarian pursuits placed him amidst two significant nineteenth century events – the Civil War and the subsequent westward expansion under the doctrine of “Manifest Destiny”. Colyer’s efforts to give voice to those who had none included care for former slaves, and illuminating the plight of Native Americans displaced by westward expansion, His paintings of the Connecticut shore reflect the peace he enjoyed on Contentment Island with his wife and his good friend John F. Kensett, but his legacy lies in the hundreds of small watercolors that he did out West. Admission $15, free to Society members

Revolution and Refugees — a Saturday morning round table

Historian Ken Reiss will host Saturday mornings in January and February for a an opportunity to use the Society’s collection of original Revolutionary War-era documents as points of departure from which to explore the civil war that raged along Long Island Sound for eight terrible years. Participants will learn what Middlesex Parish was and was not; how and why the community divided its loyalties with such violent results; the impact the larger war had on our area; and how the pieces were gathered up at the end. Limited to 12 participants. Admission $100; Members $50, complementary to patron members ($250 and up).

Lecture on Lurelle Guild



Dr. John Stuart Gordon, the Benjamin Attmore Hewitt Associate Curator of American Decorative Arts, Yale University Art Gallery, will visit the Society on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. to present “Lurelle Guild’s Historical Modernism: Americana and Industrial Design.” Lurelle Van Arsdale Guild (1898-1985), featured in the current Society exhibit “Darien 1925-50, The Golden Age of Art and Design”, is among the most famous American industrial designers of the 20th century. Guild designed thousands of items for the industrial giants of the period including Westinghouse, Remington, Revlon, Schick, Corning, and perhaps most notably, Electrolux, whose model 30 is considered a classic of modern American design. Admission $15, free to members.