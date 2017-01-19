‘The Dollhouse’ author to speak at the library

The Darien Library will welcome Fiona Davis, author of The Dollhouse, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for an afternoon tea. To register for this event, please call 203-655-1234.

Davis’ exquisite debut novel The Dollhouse pays tribute to New York City, past and present, and the women who’ve come to the Big Apple in search of a new beginning and a life to call their own. Set in and around the famed Barbizon Hotel for Women, an exclusive alternative residence for New York City’s young, single women that from 1927 to 1981 housed thousands of aspiring models, secretaries, editors, actresses, and writers – among them Lauren Bacall, Grace Kelly, Sylvia Plath, Liza Minelli, Candice Bergen, Joan Crawford, Joan Didion, and Betsey Johnson –Davis unfurls a gripping and intoxicating story of two women: one coming-of-age in 1950s New York City and one starting a new chapter in midlife in the present day, whose lives become intertwined around a decades-old scandal that rocked the residence in its heyday.