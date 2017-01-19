Intervale drainage project frustrates neighbors in Darien

Darien residents have expressed a growing frustration with a drainage project that has been a disruption to their homes since the holiday season. Grasso Construction was hired by the town to do drainage work in the area of Stanley Road, and a number of residents have told the Darien Times that the work has been intrusive and damaging.

Darien’s Department of Public Works modified the Intervale Road drainage project was in the works for several years before it was redesigned in October 2015 due to complications with neighbors in the area. The project, designed to alleviate flooding in the area, was delayed for more than a year as the town sought about a dozen temporary and permanent easements in the neighborhood.

At that time, Assistant Director of Public Works Darren Oustafine said that the department engaged the neighbors in negotiations for the easement over several months, but could not come to an agreement. About a dozen residents in the area are afflicted by flooding issues, but several of those in a position to grant an easement are not affected.

As a result, public works engineers re-designed the Intervale project to circumvent the properties in question on Stanley Road. However, that re-design will be forcing water uphill instead of down, increasing the cost of the materials needed. The drainage project was originally approved as a capital project for about $1.5 million, but the new design will force Public Works to ask the RTM for an additional $300,000.

The Intervale project was approved in 2013, but a Darien Flooding Mitigation Strategy Committee reported the issues and potential costs back in 2008. Intervale was identified as a strong potential project due to its proximity to the Noroton River.

Studies conducted on the Noroton River Watershed suggested that diverting excess water directly to the river prevents it from backing up at another point in town. The town’s Environmental Protection Commission has shown support for the project as well. Since the Intervale project entered development, the Department of Public Works upgraded the plans to reinforce the drainage pipes for 50 years, having originally planned for 25.

In late December, Jill Walker told the Darien Times via email that it has been a, “Horrifying experience for most of us even though we are reaching the end,” as she shared a photo the street in front of her home, torn up, with cones strewn about.

Since then, most work has been completed, and Walker added, “Certainly we can do better and this neighborhood would rest easier knowing that there is some sense out of what has been endured. Town Hall has come and cleaned up much of what pained us over the holidays so hopeful we all are on better footing.”

Ellen Coyne is another resident who was frustrated by the work.

“They put in drainage in front of the house, but the water company mismarked a water main. They went on anyway, never called me, and hit the water main,” said Coyne.

Water poured into the yard, and a 50-year old sugar maple in front of Coyne’s home was damaged. Coyne may be forced to take the tree down, which she said “frames the house”. Multiple arborists were called in to look at the damage to the tree and the root structure.

“I understand why they did it, I just found them to be very careless,” said Coyne of the drainage work.

Coyne had no issue with the town, and said the response from town officials has been very good.

“The town was very accommodating. I’ve got nothing against the town, they’ve been very helpful,” said Coyne, adding, “The water company has had claims people call, they’ve apologized.”

Grasso, the company that performed the work, left much to be desired.

“They just came through, did what they wanted, and said talk to the town, they hired us,” said Coyne. “This is what happens when you just go to the lowest bidder. I was happy to see them go,” said Coyne. The frustration on the part of the neighbors affected seems to lie primarily with the contractors performing the work, and not with the town.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said she and the town staff were aware of some of the neighbors’ discontent through the fall, Halloween and the holiday season.

She said Ed Gentle, head of public works, and Oustafine were “very responsive” to neighbors’ concerns. Stevenson said she also met with neighbors during the process.

She said the project, which she described as 99% done, was complicated. Part of the complication was that contractors ended up having to dig down further than they expected to to avoid other utility interruptions.

“The staff managed as best they could given the extreme complications,” Stevenson said.

“I want to remind the public about the significant flooding in that area and how long the project has been coming,” Stevenson said.

“We know some neighbors have been frustrated with the process and we thank them for their patience — but we hope the outcome will prove to be a success,” she said.

Additional reporting by Times Editor Susan Shultz.