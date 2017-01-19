Boys lacrosse coach Jeff Brameier to speak at LaxCon

This weekend, some of the biggest names in the sport of lacrosse will descend upon Baltimore, Maryland to attend LaxCon. Put on by U.S. Lacrosse and billed as “Lacrosse’s largest educational event,” LaxCon features over 200 speakers on a number of topics, and boasts an average attendance of about 7,000. For the third time, one of the speakers will be Darien boys lacrosse coach Jeff Brameier.

The coaching resume of Brameier is a sight to behold. The only coach the program has ever had since it’s inception in 1984, Brameier boasts a career record of 549-132, a .861 winning percentage. In that time, the program has won 12 state titles, 15 FCIAC titles, and has been ranked in the top ten in the nation eight times. Brameier has coached eleven different Connecticut Player of the Year winners, the most recent, Mark Evanchick, winning the award twice. There have been 68 different All-Americans to come through Darien’s program as well. According to LaxRecords.com, there are currently two active coaches in the entire nation with more state titles, and they are Mike Messere of West Genesee and Chuck Ruebling of Delbarton, two of the most storied programs in the country.

And yet, the focus of Brameier this weekend is on giving back. “I speak every 3 or 4 years, it’s part of a process of giving back. You have to pay it forward,” said Brameier. Events like LaxCon are relatively recent development. Brameier remembers first starting out as a lacrosse coach, and the challenges presented when it came to learning about the game.

“When I first started, there was so little to draw from. I was using books that were probably twenty years old,” said Brameier, “Some concepts remain consistent, but there was not a lot out there.” Ultimately, it was the work of another Connecticut lacrosse legend paying it forward that helped Brameier take the next step. “Guy Whitten put together a package, when he coached U-19 USA team, and it became available,” said Brameier, “He had enough information and it helped me understand the game better.” Whitten was the head coach at Wilton for 26 years, and is considered by many to be one of the “founding fathers” of Connecticut lacrosse. Brameier also pointed to coaching legend Bill Tierney, who made much of what was coached in his time at Princeton available publicly, as a person who truly helped educate others about the game.

So what does a someone with the credentials of Brameier talk about at LaxCon? The brief blurb on the website says his talk will focus on “multi-dimensional offense”. “I’m a firm believer in changing the picture,” said Brameier, “My concept would be don’t get stuck in to certain sets.” Brameier spoke about all he has learned from other coaches throughout the years, and how many different concepts have influenced his approach to the game.

“You put your kids in a position to be successful. Sometimes it’s a different set, a different playcall, different motion,” said Brameier. Of course, Brameier is hesitant to put all of his different offensive schemes on display, but was open about just how much has been adapted from other programs throughout the years. “If it works against me, I’m going to put it in my package,” said Brameier. Indeed, Brameier’s offensive playbook contains sets that are named for the program he adapted it from, be it Yorktown, St. Anthony’s, or Nisky (Niskayuna).

Not just a teacher, Brameier is also looking forward to learning at LaxCon. He specifically mentioned Chuck Ruebling, one of the two active coaches with more state titles than Brameier, as a speaker he looked forward to attending. Ruebling is covering motion offense as well, and Brameier hopes to pick up something he has never heard before. “If I’m a coach and I can get one new idea from each clinic, that’s healthy,” said Brameier.

Other speakers include some of the biggest names in lacrosse coaching, and some of the best players in the world. Paul Rabil and Joel White are mainstay players on Team USA and recognized as two of the top players in the sport, and both are scheduled to speak and put on demonstrations. Brown Head Coach Mike Daly and former Bucknell Head Coach Sid Jamieson are also speaking. “In today’s world of social media and google searching, you can get a lot of things right off the internet, but it’s nice to go and listen to somebody,” said Brameier. In that world of instant information, it is also special to be recognized as one of the names people will travel to hear. More information about LaxCon can be found at www.uslacrosse.org