Twins Judy and Joy: What’s new? Healthier food

Happy New Year everyone! It’s a new year with new beginnings and resolutions filled with new promises. That’s a lot of new-ness going on! Don’t you think? Some of us want to lose weight, eat healthier, start exercising, or all of this, but it can be a bit overwhelming sometimes.

We know from our own experience when choosing healthier ingredients, it is like reading a foreign language. Flax seeds? Chia seeds? Manuka honey … what the heck? Our friends’ eyes glaze over when Judy and I suggest substituting an ingredient to make a healthier choice!

But that’s OK. Let’s begin with changing one ingredient at a time.

This week we will begin with almond flour as a substitute for white flour. Almond flour is available in the health section of just about every grocery store chain these days. You can bake with it as well as use in your savory recipes to make amazing dinners!

So now that we have asked you to buy this almond flour/meal, you are probably saying to yourself, “Now what am I going to do with the rest of this?”

Well, in addition to the recipe here, we are going to give you a few more recipes on our website http://twinsjudyandjoy.com/. Some will be sweet and some savory, but each uses blanched almond flour whose only ingredients are ground, whole almonds with the skin removed. This flour is gluten-free, low in carbohydrates, and high in fiber with a good boost of protein.

Of course the first recipe we are giving you is a sweet one (we love our goodies), but it is a better choice and much healthier for all of us and it is pretty darn good … enjoy it!

Chocolate Cake in a Mug?

This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and, with almond flour substituted, a better choice!

4 tablespoons almond flour

2 tablespoons sweetener of choice*

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 large egg, beaten

2 tablespoons milk**

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of salt

confectioners sugar (optional)

In a mug stir together almond flour, sugar, cocoa, and salt. Stir in the egg and milk and vanilla. Whisk with a fork until you have a thick, chocolatey paste. Microwave on high for 60 seconds. If you have a really powerful microwave you may want to check after 30 seconds. It’s done when it is puffed up and springy to the touch but a little gooey.

(Note: Joy’s microwave is broken and she baked the mug cake in the oven for about 20 minutes and it was just as scrumptious!)

*recipe has been tested with regular white granulated sugar and coconut sugar

**recipe has been tested using almond milk and all non-dairy milks and regular milk