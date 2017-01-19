Darien man arrested for DWI, speeding

A Darien man was arrested for driving while under the influence on Jan. 11. An officer patrolling Post Road observed a Toyota Corolla traveling 54 mph in a 35 mph zone just after 12:30 a.m. He stopped the car near the intersection of Lighthouse Way, and identified the driver as Syed Abidi, 26, of 1 Goodwives River Road, police said.

The officer said he detected the odor of alcohol on Abidi’s breath, and he allegedly admitted to drinking a glass of wine and two glasses of whiskey earlier in the night. Abidi was unable to complete field sobriety tests to satisfaction and was subsequently arrested. A breath test at police headquarters showed blood alcohol content levels of .1064 and .1059, police said.

Abidi’s vehicle was towed from the roadway, and he posted $250 bond. He is due in court Jan. 23.