Editorial: They’re on— a look at the journey of permanent field lights in Darien

Fifty one, give or take, is the approximate number of times field lights have been reported on in The Darien Times in the last decade.
Fifty one stories about the slow, one step forward, two steps back, flickering process as advocates tried to get the field illuminated.
Eleven, almost 12, years is how long the new Darien High School has been open after replacing the previous building.
Four is the number of superintendents in Darien that have engaged in discussion and also is the number of Planning & Zoning chairmen since 2005.
Michael Harman is the fifth Board of Education chairman who has had field lighting on his agendas during meetings since the new school opened its doors in 2005, replacing the old, previous structure.
The head of town has changed a few times in the last decade, with First Selectman Jayme Stevenson as the third in the top office.
Two is the number of Town Plans of Conservation and Development that have covered this period. Two is also the number of Mandatory Referrals issued by the Planning & Zoning Commission, with the first one failing in 2008.
If we estimate on the low to average size of Darien High’s graduating classes, then 3,000 students have walked through the school’s halls during this same decade.
The number of Board of Ed meetings, Planning & Zoning Commission meetings, RTM, youth sports, neighbor and Board of Selectmen meetings? We’ve lost count.
The number of times the attempts to compromise has failed? Lost count there too.
The number of votes that passed permanent lights on Tuesday? Three in favor, one abstention, two absent.
Seventy-four million is the number of dollars that were spent on building a new high school in 2005, an investment that Darien’s approximately 20,000 taxpayers should be able to enjoy equally.
One is the number of stories The Darien Times has been able to publish about the final approval, after more than a decade, of permanent field lights by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
One story. One meeting. One vote.
One was enough.