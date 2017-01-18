Let there be lights: Planning & Zoning approves permanent field lights

Darien’s Planning & Zoning Commission approved the Board of Education’s application for permanent field lights at Darien High School on Tuesday, moving the proposal one step closer to fruition.

Youth sports advocates in town have been pushing for the lights for over a decade; the last proposal failed to earn the favor of the Planning & Zoning Commission in 2008. The Board of Education’s current application was developed in cooperation with the high school’s neighbors, who worked to negotiate a list of expectations with the help of Selectman Rob Richards.

The project calls for the installation of four 80-foot poles using LED light fixtures to be installed around the main stadium field. With the rapid of improvement of LED lighting, the new field lights would reduce some of the spillover seen with the existing temporary field lights while remaining more efficient.

A new PA system would be installed as well, balancing stadium announcements between 12 speakers spread across the stadium. Superintendent Dan Brenner said the new PA system should be less disruptive to the neighbors, as stadium currently uses just one speaker. With the sound balanced across smaller speakers, the over volume can be reduced.

The Darien Athletic Foundation has committed to paying the full cost of the field lights project, with a fundraising goal of $750,000 due by May 1. If that goal is met, the group hopes to have the lights installed in time for the fall 2017 season. The fundraising group, calling itself the Darien Lights Brigade, announced last week that $400,000 has been raised by more than 200 families so far.

The proposal contains specific restrictions on what times the lights can be used, and the frequency of use, as negotiated between the schools neighbors and Dr. Brenner. These terms will remain in place for at least five years, but the use of the lights will be reviewed by a compliance committee including two neighbors at least once a year.

Only DHS varsity teams would be allowed to play games under the lights, and a maximum of two regular season games per team could be scheduled. With a total of six teams using the stadium during the fall and spring seasons, Darien would have about a dozen regular season night games at most.

Based on the stipulations in the proposal, night games would be restricted to Friday with the exception of FCIAC playoff and championship games. Those games would be allowed to continue until 10 p.m. The lights could also be used for regular weekday games that run late, so long as they were properly scheduled in the standard 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. time slots.



Team practices and youth groups would be able to use the lights on weekdays until 7:30 p.m, a compromise between the neighbor requested time of 7 p.m., and the Board of Education’s suggested time of 8 p.m.

Dr. Brenner initiated the conversation to bring lights to the high school earlier this year. Selectman Richards had already reached out to a group of neighbors who had previously opposed the project to gain an understanding their primary concerns. The two sides, the Board of Education and the neighbors, were able to work out an agreeable plan over time. The Board of Education included new landscaping in the proposal to provide additional screening for the neighbors.

Thousands of Darien youth athletes stand to benefit from the installation of the lights, which would allow more flexible practice times, as well as a new experience for varsity athletes. Darien’s teams have often been forced to play away from home during the FCIAC playoffs due to a lack of permanent field lights at the high school.

Because the project is relying on donations from the DAF, development will not begin until the fundraising is completed. As a gift of over $10,000, the donation would still need to be formally accepted by the Representative Town Meeting.

”We’re very pleased that the project continues to move forward, and we’re looking forward to the installation of the lights, hopefully in the summer after further approval from the Selectmen and the RTM,” Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brenner said on Wednesday.

“As of today, $435,000 has raised from 250 families. We need to raise another $315,000 in less than three and one half months in order to achieve the objective of raising $750,000 in cash by May 1,” said Susan Graham, co-chairman of the Darien Lights Brigade.

“There are about 6,000 youth registrants who benefit from DAF’s master plan. The entire community will benefit from wonderful events held under the lights. There is a Donate button on the websites of DAF (www.darienaf.com) and the Darien Lights Brigade (www.darienlightsbrigade.com). Donors will be recognized on a beautiful bronze plaque to be installed on the east wall of the pavilion,” Graham said in an email to The Darien times.

“The Planning & Zoning Commission is composed of elected officials who volunteer their time. We are impressed by and appreciative of their objectivity and thoughtfulness as they considered and approved the BoE application for lights. We are also impressed by the leadership of Dr. Brenner, Superintendent, who was supported by the Board of Education, in bringing to the fore the application,’ Graham added.

Planning & Zoning Chairman John Sini said he gives all the credit to Brenner, the Board of Education and the Darien Athletic Foundation.

“They were the one who had the fortitude to bring it forth after being stymied in 2008,” he said.

Sini added that some in town may not realize the process for lights has been going on since 1994, before the new high school opened in 2005. He pointed out as an example that a high school football player on the team when the lights conversation began then, now has a son who is a high school player as the lights are finally approved.

Sini also added that the current commission used a “thorough and literal interpretation of the town plan” to reach Tuesday night’s approval.

On a personal note, Sini added that the lights vote was somewhat bittersweet.

“While I am extremely pleased with the outcome, I look back and feel a sense of regret that we didn’t resolve this issue much sooner which would have benefited of the thousands and thousands of students that have passed through Darien High School without enjoying the benefits of having stadium lights.”