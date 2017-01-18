Rams take meet, Wave readies to meet them again

BOYS SWIM-DIVE

Darien suffered a rare-of-recent-years loss in its always much anticipated annual meet vs New Canaan.

It was Rams 109-75 over Wave at New Canaan on Jan. 13, with NC breaking a lock on the dual meets Darien had held since 2012.

The Wave was up against 11 seniors, with five of its own in what is considered a build-up year for Darien.

The Rams won the three relays.

In the 400 free relay is was close with the lead changing until the last stroke.

The Rams out-touched the Wave with a time of 3:28.15, beating the Wave’s second place finish of 3:28.78 swam by senior Tahj Thompson, junior Chris Zhang, sophomores Karl Wadleigh and Spencer Erickson.

The Wave was also the runner-up in the 200 medley relay with junior Kevin Grune, Erickson and freshmen John Barsanti and Connor Martin.

In the 200 free relay it was senior Jimmy Terhune, Thompson, Zhang, and Martin.

Darien prevailed in diving with junior Wiley Schmidt scoring 325.35 for first place and senior Timmy Luz took coming in second.

In individual swim events, the Rams won six and the Wave two.

Zhang won the 200 IM in 2:04.11 and Erickson won the 100 back in 56.37.

Other strong performances by the Wave included a second place finish by Wadleigh in the 500 free, second and third places by Martin and Grune in the 50 free, respectively, and third place by Martin in the 100 Fly.

In the 100 Free: Zhang and Thompson finished close to each other and took second and third places, respectively.

Reigning state open champion Edward Rudman of Rams won the event in 50.09.

In the pool and on the deck, where the swimmers and divers faced-off with each other, everyone was full of energy.

“We have never lost to the Rams in my three years,” said a Wave senior before the meet.

He had apparently already erased the Class L loss from his memory. This one will soon be replaced by new memories of winning if the Wave has its way.

On the balcony many parents and grandparents acted as energizers.

“Enjoy this one while you can, soon we will be back,” a Darien supporter called out in good cheer.

“I am confident that our younger swimmers will come up to speed fast,” said Wave coach Dennis Flores.

The two teams will meet next month in FCIACs and again at Class L championships in March.

On a brighter note, the Wave won its meet against visiting Trumbull on Jan 11.

Next the Wave will race against Greenwich today at the Darien YMCA and Brien McMahon/Norwalk at Norwalk High on Friday.