Moore and more: Wave tops Hatters after big 1st half

BOYS BASKETBALL

Theo Moore scored 21 game-high points, in a game where points were hard to come by, in Darien’s 48-41 win at home on Tuesday.

The victory is Darien’s fifth straight.

Moore went 6-for-9 from the foul line.

Carter Scott scored 10 points.

It was Darien’s fast start that saw it through, leading 13-0 after one quarter. The Wave was up 23-14 at the half.

Darien is 5-1 in the FCIAC and 6-3 overall.

The Wave is in third place in the FCIAC East and Danbury second in the West.

Box

Zak Swetye 2 2-3 7; Will Rolapp 0 0-0 0; Jack Richter 0 0-0 0; Riley Stewart 0 0-0 0; Alex Preston 2 2-6 4; Theo Moore 7 6-9 21; Jack Tierney 3 2-4 8; Carter Scott 5 0-0 10; Andrew Darby 0 0-0 0

Totals 22, 18-20, 66

Danbury Hatters (7-3, 4-2 FCIAC)

Chris Torres 0 0-0 0; Massiah Crandell 0 0-0 0; Tyler Scalso 1 0-1 2; Diante Vines 0 0-0 0; Javon Hernandez 4 2-2 15; Jordan Alleyne 0 3-6 3; Keyon Moore 0 0-0 0; John Andrew Mollenthiel 0 0-0 0; Cameron Snow 2 0-0 6; Jordon Brown 2 0-1 4; Denali Burton 2 0-1 4; Titus James 2 0-0 4

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total

Darien 13 10 13 12 48

Danbury 0 14 17 10 41

3-pointers

Darien, Zak Swetye 1, Theo Moore 1

Danbury, Javon Hernandez 3, Cameron Snow 2, Jordon Brown 1