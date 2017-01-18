Darien Times

Moore and more: Wave tops Hatters after big 1st half

Wave 48, Hatters 41

By Darien Times on January 18, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports · 0 Comments

BOYS BASKETBALL

Theo Moore scored 21 game-high points, in a game where points were hard to come by, in Darien’s 48-41 win at home on Tuesday.

The victory is Darien’s fifth straight.

Moore went 6-for-9 from the foul line.

Carter Scott scored 10 points.

It was Darien’s fast start that saw it through, leading 13-0 after one quarter. The Wave was up 23-14 at the half.

Darien is 5-1 in the FCIAC and 6-3 overall.

The Wave is in third place in the FCIAC East and Danbury second in the West.

Box

Zak Swetye 2 2-3 7; Will Rolapp 0 0-0 0; Jack Richter 0 0-0 0; Riley Stewart 0 0-0 0; Alex Preston 2 2-6 4; Theo Moore 7 6-9 21; Jack Tierney 3 2-4 8; Carter Scott 5 0-0 10; Andrew Darby 0 0-0 0

Totals 22, 18-20, 66

Danbury Hatters (7-3, 4-2 FCIAC)

Chris Torres 0 0-0 0; Massiah Crandell 0 0-0 0; Tyler Scalso 1 0-1 2; Diante Vines 0 0-0 0; Javon Hernandez 4 2-2 15; Jordan Alleyne 0 3-6 3; Keyon Moore 0 0-0 0; John Andrew Mollenthiel 0 0-0 0; Cameron Snow 2 0-0 6; Jordon Brown 2 0-1 4; Denali Burton 2 0-1 4; Titus James 2 0-0 4

              1Q  2Q  3Q  4Q  Total

Darien   13  10  13   12     48

Danbury  0  14  17  10      41

 3-pointers

Darien, Zak Swetye 1, Theo Moore 1

Danbury, Javon Hernandez 3, Cameron Snow 2, Jordon Brown 1

Tags: ,

Previous Post VIDEO: Wave Hockey Awakens in 2017 Next Post Rams take meet, Wave readies to meet them again
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress