Obituary: Genevieve Keohane Burlingame, Boston native, active Darien volunteer

Genevieve Keohane Burlingame died at the Meadow Ridge Health Center on Jan. 16. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Dennis J. and Blanche A. (Rowley) Keohane. She was predeceased by her sister Evelyn Savini, as well as her brothers Jack Keohane, Kenneth Keohane, and Robert Keohane.

A 1946 graduate of the University of Massachusetts Teachers College in Boston, Mrs. Burlingame was motivated by her interest in travel and education to accept a job teaching second grade across the country at the George School in Portland, Oregon. She returned to Boston in 1947 to marry the late John Francis Burlingame. They moved to Schenectady, New York where she taught first grade at the Franklin School. Ever the teacher, she continued to use her education skills as the mother of four daughters, Susan, Janet, Mary and Elizabeth, moving several times for her husband’s career. She was a founding member of the Odd Lots Investment Club in upstate New York as well as the Goodwives Investment Club in Darien. In addition, she served as a board member of the Darien Community Association, volunteered at the Stamford Hospital in Stamford, and was a parishioner at St. Thomas More Church in Darien. For many years, she and her husband wintered in Scottsdale, Arizona where she belonged to a Scottsdale writing group and played golf.

Although a long-time resident of Darien, Mrs. Burlingame maintained a fondness for her Boston roots. In 1995, she established the Genevieve Keohane Scholarship Fund at the University of Massachusetts to aid future teachers.

She is survived by her sister, Blanche Keohane of East Harwich, Massachusetts; her four daughters, Susan LeVangia, Janet Burlingame, Mary Burlingame and Elizabeth Burlingame; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Friday, January 20, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Burlingame at St. Thomas More Church in Darien on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien.

Memorial donations may be made to the Darien Community Association (DCA), 274 Middlesex Road, Darien, CT 06820. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com

— by The Darien Times