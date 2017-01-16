Van den Broek scores twice, Gianunzio has shutout in win over Rams

GIRLS HOCKEY

It’s not so much what they did — beat NC 6-0 — as how they did it.

The Wave beat New Canaan 6-0 at Darien Ice House on Monday with goals coming, and sparks of excellence flying, from all over. Particularly from underclassmen.

“We had some good scoring, well balanced tonight,” said Wave coach Jamie Tropsa.

Sophomore Shea van den Broek scored twice, and had three points. It’s getting to be a theme.

Elise Maro, Corinne Bevill, Kit Arrix and Caitlyn Chan had one goal each.

“We played a complete game, and we were aggressive, and fast, and all the good things we talk about at practice every day,” said Tropsa. “They clicked nicely and put it out on the ice. So it was a good win.”

After a scoreless first period Darien took over, scoring three goals each in the second and third.

The Wave improves to 4-1 FCIAC, 5-3 overall.

New Canaan drops to 2-1-1, 2-3-1.

Senior Cassidy Schiff had two assists, freshman offensive standout Katie Daileader, senior Courtney Lowe, junior Kiki Tropsa one each; the latter two the top defensive tandem turning on the offense themselves as well of late.

Senior Emily Gianunzio made nine saves for her second straight shutout.

Rookie Kara Fahey stopped 30 shots in the Rams goal, with a strong first period of holding back the Wave.

The performance gives Darien two straight solid wins with a head of steam.

“They were waiting for the seniors from last year to come out of the woodwork,” Tropsa said of the atmosphere going into the game, won 1-0, over Morristown-Beard, N.J. on Thursday. “But they’ve put their best foot forward.”

See the whole game on-demand as streamed live tonight on this site, and see seniors, and some underclassmen, give voice to the accelerating young season in a video to be posted Tuesday night.