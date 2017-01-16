Suspect arrested in connection with Darien bar fight

Darien police have arrested a Norwalk man in connection with a bar fight at Chez Ernie’s Cafe on Dec. 18.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at about 1 a.m. and located one victim, a 51-year-old Darien man, with severe facial injuries, and a second victim, a 51-year-old Southbury man, with a minor injury.

Witnesses reported that the suspect had struck the first victim with a glass and then in an ensuing skirmish, struck the second victim with his fist. The suspect had been escorted from the establishment by employees and had left the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Both victims were taken to Stamford Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Due to the extent of one of the victim’s injuries, the Detective Division responded to process the scene and interview those involved.

On Dec. 19, 2016 the suspect was identified as Christopher Aikler, 43, of Norwalk. On Dec. 22, 2016 Aikler met with detectives, offering his full cooperation. On Jan. 11, 2017 Aikler turned himself in to Detectives after learning there was a warrant for his arrest. Aikler was charged with two counts of assault, second and third degree, and breach of peace.

Aikler then posted a $15,000.00 court set bond and is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. The victim who sustained serious injuries continues to receive medical treatment.

Mark Sherman, Aikler’s Stamford criminal defense attorney, said in an email to The Darien Times that the allegations are “completely out of line” with Aikler’s reputation in the community as a devoted father, successful business owner, and respected member of the community.”

Sherman declined to comment on the specifics of the arrest.

“Generally speaking, when something like this happens so quickly in a bar setting, a person can rightfully or wrongfully believe someone is trying to get aggressive with them. Regardless, Christopher deeply regrets the incident and will work with quickly in court to try and resolve this case fairly and in the best interests of the injured party,” Sherman said.