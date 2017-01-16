Bankwell contributes to Darien’s Tiny Miracles Foundation

As part of an ongoing effort to give back to the community, Bankwell contributed $1,500 to The Tiny Miracles Foundation.

The Tiny Miracles Foundation (TTMF) is a not for profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support and assistance to pre-term infants and their families in greater Fairfield County. Their services and programs are provided in the neonatal units of Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport and Danbury Hospitals. The Tiny Miracles Foundation, a non-profit organization that reaches over 1,200 families in Fairfield County. For more information or to donate, please visit www.ttmf.org.

Bankwell is a community bank that serves the banking and lending needs of residents and businesses throughout Connecticut. More about Bankwell can be found at www.mybankwell.com.