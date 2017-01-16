Darien Times

Bankwell contributes to Darien’s Tiny Miracles Foundation

By Susan Shultz on January 16, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

 

Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 11.10.58 AM

Lori Church, The Tiny Miracles Foundation board member with Bankwell Vice President and Branch Manager Peter Olson and Bankwell EVP and Head of Community Banking, David Dineen

As part of an ongoing effort to give back to the community, Bankwell contributed $1,500 to The Tiny Miracles Foundation.

The Tiny Miracles Foundation (TTMF) is a not for profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support and assistance to pre-term infants and their families in greater Fairfield County.  Their services and programs are provided in the neonatal units of Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport and Danbury Hospitals. The Tiny Miracles Foundation, a non-profit organization that reaches over 1,200 families in Fairfield County.   For more information or to donate, please visit www.ttmf.org.

Bankwell is a community bank that serves the banking and lending needs of residents and businesses throughout Connecticut.  More about Bankwell can be found at www.mybankwell.com.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Pear Tree Point School honors Dr. Martin Luther King
About author
Susan Shultz

Susan Shultz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress