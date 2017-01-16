Pear Tree Point School honors Dr. Martin Luther King

The Pre-Kindergarten curriculum at Pear Tree Point School introduces the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., presenting him as a man of peace who many years ago worked to change unfair rules that treated people differently based on skin color. Noting that no human is truly “black” or “white” but rather a variety of shades due to the pigmentation of his or her skin, the students decided to celebrate that diversity by making a peace wreath.

To create the wreath, the children’s hands were traced and all chose colors that best described their particular pigmentation and skin shade. Mrs. Patrona and Assistant Teacher Mrs. Carter report that as the students worked on the wreath they could be heard to exclaim, “I’m peach!, I’m apricot! I’m a mix of mahogany and sepia!” Expanding on the project students learned about peace as the idea of being fair, kind, gentle and using words to solve problems. They reflected on ways in which they could be peaceful at home and at school to be more like Dr. King.