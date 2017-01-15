Martorella: A happy new year

Happy New Year!

One of my favorite things to do at the start of a new month is to wipe clean our family’s dry-erase calendar board and fill in the next month. I have clearly established myself as old school in this space, and my calendar system is no less so. Yes, I have a Smartphone, an Outlook calendar, and all sorts of apps that are supposed to make it easy for me to consolidate everything electronically, but I still prefer to write my schedule down and view it one month (family board) or one week (my personal planner) at a time.

Of course, at the end of December, there is the added excitement of moving on to a whole new year, and a whole new calendar. Woo hoo! Getting my new planner is an annual treat that I squeeze in around my Christmas shopping. I know, clearly, the excitement bar is set low in my house. But, I’ll take what I can get.

After an action-packed Fall capped off with an always over-cluttered December in what was a particularly tough year for many reasons, the 2016 year-end board wipe felt especially gratifying, almost refreshing. The January calendar is sparse so far. It started with a few days off, shows another day off in the middle, and a lot of white space all throughout. My children don’t do any winter sports, so the activity load is lighter, and our social life is pretty quiet too.

This is a pretty common trend for us. At the beginning of January, the empty weekends carry such hope for me to actually knock out some of those projects I have lying around. Even without planned activities, I have plenty to do, what with Christmas gifts to build/use/exchange, decorations to put away, guest rooms to clean, and all those new resolutions to tend to.

But as the month goes on, my mood tends to shift. The letdown after two months of festivities (in addition to Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, both of my children’s birthdays occur during the holidays) starts in earnest, and the tedium of un-decorating and cleanup can be disheartening. I may start feeling discouraged about resolutions that are not going quite as well as I hoped. The cold, grey winter weather starts to kick in fully, snowdays interrupt our weeks, a little cabin fever may start to occur. By February, I start to wonder if I am experiencing seasonal affective disorder. If you feel this way too, know you are not alone.

During Christmas break in Florida, I noticed signs for upcoming festivals and gatherings to be held in January and February, and I realized that maybe it’s different elsewhere, when the weather doesn’t naturally push everyone inside. Here, there aren’t that many festivals and gatherings when organizers are worried about Nor’Easters and blizzards.

Maybe we get our hopes up a bit too high that Jan. 1 will bring a whole new beginning, when it actually is just one day forward. Everything that was concerning on Dec. 31 is still a concern, and others around us may no longer be in a festive mood.



Research has shown that expressing gratitude can help us feel better when we are down, so it is important to remember that we have moved one day forward, and consider what else we are grateful for. Research has also shown that helping others helps us feel better when we are down, so carry out small acts of kindness when you can, and seek ways to make a difference through bigger acts if you are so inclined.

Sometimes we need to allow ourselves to “feel” our emotions, so we may take time off from the daily grind, look past the mess, and binge-watch that favorite TV show, or stay inside in pajamas for a day, or spend the day at the gym or the spa.

Eventually, we will reboot, and reignite our energy to take care of the post-holiday chores. Then it’s important to reconnect with friends or support groups. Personal connections are the biggest contributor towards a happier mood. It’s important to keep our expectations reasonable. We won’t always be ecstatic or even content, but we should be eager to continue moving forward.

Of course, we don’t all reboot. If you are having trouble engaging in daily activities, have lost interest in things you previously liked to do, or are withdrawing from others, you may be suffering from depression. It’s important to recognize these signs, know that such struggles are not uncommon, and consult your medical or mental health provider for an evaluation.

I want to express my gratitude to this paper and you readers for all the support you have given to me. I wish you all good things in the year ahead.

Rebecca Martorella, LMFT welcomes ideas and comments and can be reached at [email protected]