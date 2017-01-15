Police: Hollow Tree Ridge home burglarized during vacation

A Hollow Tree Ridge Road resident returned from vacation on Jan. 3 to find that their home had been burglarized. Police said the resident returned at about 8 p.m. and was home for several hours before realizing three bedrooms on the second floor had been ransacked.

Several items had been thrown out of the closets and onto the floor, and the intruders had emptied the dresser and nightstand drawers. The victim is still compiling a list of stolen items, which includes several pieces of jewelry.

According to police the victim had been away on vacation since Dec. 27. On Jan. 2, a neighbor offered to move a package indoors for the victim to avoid the inclement weather. The victim asked the neighbor to enter through a garage door, at which time the neighbor noticed that several doors inside the home were open, and the heat was still on. She informed the victim and exited after leaving the package in the breezeway.

Police searched the home following the report but found no signs of forced entry but a sliding door leading to the ground floor living had been left unlocked. The investigation is still ongoing.