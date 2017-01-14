Young men and women with special needs invited to Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine

An unforgettable prom night for young adults with disabilities and their “buddy” peers will be held at Grace Community Church, in partnership with STAR, Lighting the Way, Friday evening Feb. 10. Guests who would like to attend are being invited to register today.

The Tim Tebow Foundation has selected Grace Community Church to be one of the 350 locations to host event, which will be held simultaneously worldwide.

The non-denominational evening celebrates the unique value of every individual, with a focus on people with special needs ages 14 and older, according to STAR. Katie Banzhaf, STAR’s executive director, said, “Night to Shine promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for people with special needs, where all will be treated royally. We want to reach out to everyone in the area who qualifies to be guests to join us for this incredible, free event.”

Guests will be celebrated as kings and queens, supported by their typical peers, age range 16-21, and event volunteers for activities including greeting, crowning ceremony, decorations, food and beverages, paparazzi, photography, parking, safety, and more.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to sign up and participate.

Julia Hughes, executive director of Grace Community Church said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with so many people representing a variety of communities in Fairfield County. Working together to make this a really special evening for these young adults has been amazing. We know that it will be a night to remember for everyone involved.”

To sign-up as a guest, or for additional information please go to www.nighttoshinegcc.eventbrite.com. Registrations are filling up quickly, so sign up today.

To learn more about the Tim Tebow Foundation go to: https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/stand-with-night-to-shine/