Coastal boating competence begins this month

A safe boating course will be presented at Darien’s Middlesex Middle School beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, continuing on consecutive Monday and Thursday evenings for six classes, a review and an exam. No classes will be held during the schools’ February recess.

The course will be presented by members of the Darien Sail & Power Squadron.

Emphasizing basic coastal boating skills, the course covers basic boat handling and seamanship, equipment and regulations, an introduction to charts and aids to navigation, basic piloting, and navigation rules. The course is directed at general, practical issues of interest to all boaters, and is not targeted to either power or sail. Graduates of the course are awarded a diploma that is recognized by the state in their award of the safe boating certificate, along with the Coastal Boater Endorsement and the new Safe Waterskiing Endorsement.

Members of this course will be invited to join in the squadron’s spring refresher, a morning of on-the-water activities in mid-May. This program will allow students to practice what they learned in the classroom: the use of charts, radios, lines, anchoring, and more. This program that mixes classroom and on-the-water activities and has become very popular as students are assigned to boats in small groups, with everyone taking part in the exercises.

The state’s safe boating regulations apply to all operators of vessels registered in the state, regardless of age.

The cost of the class ($95) includes the text book, charts and plotting equipment. Although pre-registration is not necessary, class materials may be reserved by filling in the form at www.dsps.darien.org or by phoning (203) 656 -1129 for further information.

You may also send an e-mail to [email protected] to receive a schedule of classes listing the topics that will be discussed on each date.

