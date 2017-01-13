Cartier watch goes missing at Equinox in Darien

A 41-year-old Darien resident reportedly lost a Cartier Tank watch at Equinox Gym, 72 Heights Road, on Jan. 4. The complainant contacted Darien police after contacting the gym and searching herself.
According to police the complainant took her watch off prior to showering and placed it on a table near the shower at about 9:40 a.m. that morning. She told police she heard the watch fall from the table while she was in the shower, but mistakenly left the timepiece as she left the gym.
When she realized she wasn’t wearing it the next day she called Equinox, but employees were unable to locate the watch in the shower area. She returned the the gym to search again with the help of employees but couldn’t find the watch either. Staff at the gym did not recall any suspicious activity at the time the watch went missing, and surveillance footage did not cover the area where the watch was lost. Police said the watch was valued at approximately $3,250.