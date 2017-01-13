So We Think We Can Dance returns to Darien Arts Center

The showcase of talent, So We Think We Can Dance is back for its sixth year at the Darien Arts Center, where the student-run production has sold-out audiences for the past five years. Totally produced by DAC dance student volunteers, ages 10 to 18, the show returns to the DAC Weatherstone Studio with performances on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. DAC dance students manage all stages of creation and execution, and choreograph and perform approximately 14 dances that encompass many different styles of dance.

The DAC dance program provides dedicated students a one of kind opportunity, to produce a show from start to finish. So We Think We Can Dance was the brainchild of past DAC students who have moved on to pursue careers in dance. They envisioned using the skills they had developed from years of dancing at the DAC, to express their individuality in their very own dances, while having a chance to shine. It has proven to be a great success, beyond selling out audiences. According to Amy Allen, DAC executive director, “So We Think We Can Dance truly fills us with pride. Our students utilize years of practice, to create, choreograph and produce an entertaining show. It empowers creative thinking and builds confidence that we watch our students take with with them to college.”

DAC Dance Director, Bonnie Gombos commented, “I have been ‘wowed’ by these students and their talent every year. They really put their hearts into this, as well as a lot of time and effort. I can’t wait to see this year’s performances.”DAC dance students, Natalie Pitteway and Jana Powers, are producing the 2017 show.

Tickets for So We Think We Can Dance 2017 are $10 and the show runs for approximately 2 hours. Reservations are highly recommended, as the shows usually sell out. For tickets, visit darienarts.org, or call the DAC for questions at 203-655-8683.