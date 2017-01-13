Ramsay has best game, Wave closes ranks to win 3rd straight

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Darien’s suffered a heavy loss, but didn’t let it mean a loss on the scoreboard in Norwalk.

So many players stepped up and took on more responsibility on the floor. — Steve Dunn

The Wave defeated McMahon 59-43 on Thursday, led by everyone in a special way that was also not recorded necessarily on the scoresheet.

“I am very proud of how our team rallied around the loss of our starting point guard Ashley Humphrey due to injury,” said Darien coach Steve Dunn. “So many players stepped up and took on more responsibility on the floor.”

Katie Ramsay was one of them.

“Katie Ramsay had her best game of the season so far scoring 16 points and leading us with seven assists,” Dunn said. “Kelly Richter started at point and gave us a boost with 10 points and four assists. She confidently handled an increased role on our varsity team.”

Darien rises to 3-3 FCIAC and 4-3 overall.

It led 20-7 after one quarter and 34-17 at the half.

“Chrissie Fiore continued to play consistently both offensively with 16 points and defensively with seven steals and eight rebounds,” Dunn added. “Every one of our players contributed positively to the strong team effort. Overall, it was our best team performance of the season, as well as our third win in a row.”

Box

Darien 59, McMahon 43

Darien (3-3, 5-3)

20 14 10 15 — 59

McMahon (2-4, 3-7)

7 10 11 15 — 43

Wave: Gwen Dolce 3 0-0 6 Lindsay Dimonekas 4 1-2 9 Rachel Stobbie 0 0-0 0 Katie Ramsay 7 2-2 16 Chrissie Fiore 6 4-8 16 Megan Hobbs 0 0-0 0 Hailey King 0 0-0 0 Kelly Richter 4 2-2 10 Brianna Lyons 1 0-0 2 Hassana Arbubakrr 0 0-0 0 Caroline Krueger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 9-14 59.

McMahon: Perea 3 3-5 10 Pinto 4 0-0 8 Fillipdis 2 0-0 6 Arias 2 2-4 8 Andrews 2 2-4 6 Bombace 1 0-0 2 Skidmore 0 1-2 1 Lister 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 8-15 43.

3-pointers: M. — Fillipidis 2, Arias 2, Perea 1.

Highlights: D — Fiore 8 rebs, 7 steals, 1 block, 4 assists. Ramsay 7 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 5 rebs. Dimonekas 2 steals, 2 rebs, 1 block. Richter 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebs. King 2 assists, 1 block.