Okeke nabs 20 rebounds in win over King

January 13, 2017

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sunday Okeke helped Greens Farms with 11 points, and much more, in a 62-55 victory at Stamford on Thursday.

Darien’s senior varsity contribution is sizable. At 6-8 the guard is the tallest player on the team.

Naturally he led with 20 rebounds, blocked five shots.

GFA improves to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the FAA.

The Dragons travel to Boston to participate in the prestigious BABC Classic this weekend. It’s a scouting showcase for college prospects. They will face NEPSAC-undefeated Pingree School (MA).

Box

Dragons ( 72, 42 FAA)

Sunday Okeke 5,1-3,11  Evan Roteman 3,1-4, 7 Mack Muller 0,0-0,0 Jacob Manton 0,0-0,0  , Henry Holzinger 4, 0-0, 11 Bennett Close 1,0-0,2 Cole Prowitt-Smith 8, 8-10, 27  Teddy Brown 1,0-0, 2  Brady Reynolds 0,0-0,0  Max Mitchell 0,0-0,0

Totals: 19, 10-17, 62

King School (6-5, 1-4 FAA)

Mile McQuillen 2, 2-3, 6, Trey Canevari 8, 0-1, 18, LeVaughn Lewis 7, 0-0, 14 Jackson Trimmer 2, 0-0, 4 Rem Lints 3, 0-0, 6 AJ Greene 0, 2-2, 2 Andrew Canevari 2, 0-0, 5 Totals: 24, 4-6, 55

GREENS FARMS        16            37            9      62

KING SCHOOL           31           22            2      55

3-pointers: G– Prowitt-Smith 3, Holzinger 3       

                               K — T Caneveri, 2, A Caneveri

Game notes

Bennett Close had 8 rebounds. Henry Holzinger and Evan Roteman had 4 assists each…GFA starting forward Greg Lawrence was out with an ankle sprain

 

