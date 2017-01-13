Wave wins 4th in a row

Darien Times

Wave 55, Senators 43

By Darien Times on January 13, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports · 0 Comments

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Wave won its fourth straight taking McMahon 55-43 at home on Thursday.

Darien improves to 4-1 FCIAC and 5-3 overall.

McMahon is 2-3, 4-3.

Zak Swetye scored three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, while Alex Preston had 17 team-high points and went 5-for-8 from the foul line.

McMahon’s Eric Day had 19 gam-high points.

The Wave trailed 11-10 after one quarter, rallied to take a 22-19 half-time lead, outscored the Senators 14-13 in the third and 19-11 in the fourth quarter.

Darien: Zak Swetye 6 0-1 15; Will Rolapp 0 0-0 0; Jack Richter 1 1-4 3; Riley Stewart 0 0-0 0; Alex Preston 6 5-8 17; Theo Moore 3 2-4 9; Ryan Darby 0 0-0 0; Henry Williams 1 0-0 2; Jack Tierney 2 0-0 4; Carter Scott 0 0-0 0; Andrew Darby 3 0-0 6 

Totals 21 915 55

McMahon scoring totals: 14 912 43

