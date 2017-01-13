Suspect arrested in high-end hair product theft from CVS

A Bronx man arrested Friday morning after police said he was caught making a second attempt to steal high-end hair care products from CVS in Darien is also a suspect in similar thefts around the area.

CVS employees called Darien Police around 8 a.m. Friday reporting that a man had stolen shampoos and hair care products, and fled the Post Road store by getting into a cab headed to the Darien train station, Darien Police Sgt. Jeremiah Marron said.

Police said 26-year-old Luis Medina was in the only occupied taxi in the line waiting at the Darien train station, which is about a block from CVS.

Police said they found about $450 worth of shampoo and hair care products in Medina’s pants,which were secured shut at the ankles.

After he was taken into custody, Darien Police said it was determined that Medina is a suspect in similar incidents in Westport, Norwalk and Stamford, as well as a theft Dec. 27 at Darien’s CVS. Darien Police said they expect to file additional charges arrest Medina based on a warrant related to that Dec. 27 incident.