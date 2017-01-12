Wave delivers devilishly hot victory in New Jersey

GIRLS HOCKEY

Wave Hockey’s season went red hot at the haunt of the NJ Devils on Thursday.

Emily Gianunzio had the shutout and Courtney Lowe the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Morristown-Beard, New Jersey defending champ.

Everyone showed up today mentally, and that was really big. — Emily Gianunzio

“Emily Gianunzio had another great game in net which helped us keep going,” Wave tri-captain, with Lowe and Gianunzio, Cassidy Schiff said. “I think our forecheck was the key to the win. And our power play is getting better with every game. We’re making smarter passes and decisions.”

Lowe’s winner came on the power play in the second period, from Schiff and Logan Book; and came at the impressive setting of the Barnabas Health Hockey House at the Prudential Center in Newark, the NHL Devils’ practice facility.

Big time setting. Big time result.

Big time play.

“I remember going after the puck in the corner and making a backhand pass from behind the net towards the front,” Schiff said of the setup. “And Logan tipped it over to Courtney who did a great job finding the puck, turning around and firing it low and hard.”

Lowe sifts the hourglass to recap the winning goal that happened in about a heartbeat-and-a-half.

“Their team was very strong and physical so they ended up getting quite a few penalties,” said Lowe. “They ended up drawing a penalty just in the final seconds of the first period, so it carried over to the second period.

“It was after moving it around in their zone and being a man-up that Cassidy was able to put a nice pass in front to Logan Book’s stick. Logan fired it quickly and it rebounded off the goalie’s lower left pad right to where I was being tied up by defensemen — on the power plays I screen the goalie for shots from the point and work down low in the corners if needed — and I was able to shoot it into the net as the goalie recovered from the first save.”

Gianunzio? She recovered from every save that she made.

“Emily defended the net,” said Lowe, a defenseman. “She really had a fantastic game as well coming up with some key saves throughout the three periods.”

“Yeah — I saw some shots — they were good at moving the puck, but our defense stopped them a good amount of the time,” Gianunzio said. “There was one at the end of the game; a girl came from the corner and brought it around to right in front of the crease and I somehow got in front of it and it ended up in my glove. But other than that, our defense did a good job at keeping them to the outsides so the shots were clean and simple.”

Darien enters winning territory, still so early in the season, improving to 4-3 overall.

“Ever since we let Greenwich take that game from us, we’ve been working really hard in practice to finish plays and not give up on them,” Schiff said. “Our next objective is Ridgefield on Saturday, so we really want to build off of the momentum from this win and keep rolling.”

“I think this game was by far our best game,” said Gianunzio. “We connected when we needed to, got shots off quick and broke the puck out of the zone like we’ve been working on. Everyone showed up today mentally, and that was really big.”

The Wave was on the puck like red on the devil. It was the key to firing up one hell of a road game.

“Our forecheck was very aggressive today and our penalty killing was some of the best I’ve seen in a while,” Schiff added.

“The team had such high energy even after a long bus ride,” said Lowe. “I think everyone was just pumped to play another high intensity game.”

Lowe added, summing up the big moments in the second period: “Everyone connecting on that shift, especially in the first minutes of the period, helped give us a confidence boost to keep trying to score goals, taking calculated risks, and helping Emily.”