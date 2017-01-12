Darien ready to welcome Syrian refugee family

It has been a process over a year in the making. St. Luke’s Parish in Darien is getting ready to receive a refugee family of six from Syria. The family will be landing at JFK Airport in two weeks, knowing almost nothing about the people who will be there to receive them, where they will be living, and what the future holds. They will have left behind the only home they have ever known based purely on the hope that a better life is offered here.

About a year ago, a guest speaker came to St. Luke’s Parish from an organization called IRIS, or Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services. The speaker was Director Chris George, and the speech was about how one might get more involved in helping refugees, and some audience members were so moved that action was taken. Amy Rebechi was one such person, and a group was formed with the goal of bringing a Syrian refugee family to Darien.

The process is anything but easy. It is not as simple as telling an agency that you want to receive a family and you get one. “We had to complete an assessment and application,” said Rebechi. This would go into great detail about neighborhoods that might be a suitable living situation, mandatory ESL classes, the cost of living, and more down to every last detail. The group also underwent training to learn what was required of them and what they might expect as time goes on.

The search for a home for the new family has been challenging. Looking primarily in Norwalk and Stamford, the core leadership group of about thirteen is determined to keep the family as local as possible. Most refugees ultimately end up living in the New Haven area, simply because of the cost of living. There are housing options in Bridgeport and New Haven, but Rebechi said that does not fit with the goal to keep the family local.

“We want them in our community. We couldn’t put them a half hour away and try to manage it,” said Rebechi. A parish member helped the group with a potential apartment for the family of six, and mosques in the area also have been offering help with setting up the new family for success.

Beyond housing, the family will be signed up for mandated ESL classes, and the search for work for the parents will be challenging. “It’s a huge leap of faith for them,” said Rebechi, describing exactly what the family is undertaking. These refugees speak no English. The mother has a high school equivalency for education, the father does not, and none of the children have ever been to school. There are some health issues for the family members, and one of the children is a special needs child.

And yet, on Jan. 18, they’ll get off a plane at JFK ready to start life all over again knowing almost nothing about where they are going. These refugees will walk out from the baggage claim with everything they own, and find three people holding a sign with their name on it. “When we meet this family, they think they’re meeting an agency,” said Rebechi, “We have to bring this letter saying trust these people, go with them, see your new home.”

Anyone who feels moved to help or get involved is encouraged to reach out to St. Luke’s Parish and Amy Rebechi. The search for employment for the parents is ongoing, and any help at all in that area is welcome. The commitment from IRIS is a 12 month commitment, and there will always be a need for help after the initial honeymoon phase as it were.

Even as tensions around the globe are high, Darien has set itself apart as a community built with tolerance, acceptance, and humanitarianism at heart. St. Luke’s pastor David Anderson told the Darien Times, “I’m very pleased that Saint Luke’s is reaching out and welcoming a refugee family into our community. The crisis is so great—I think people simply want to do something, to feel like they’re not just standing idly by while children and families are suffering horrifically.”

Anderson continued, “As Christians we are compelled by the biblical mandate to welcome the stranger and the refugee, and as Americans we are proud to bring another aspiring family into this nation of immigrants.” As Americans and Darienites, this process is something to be proud of indeed.